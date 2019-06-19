×
BCCI rejects ACB’s request to host Afghanistan Premier League in India

Satvik Pandey
CONTRIBUTOR
News
76   //    19 Jun 2019, 17:01 IST

BCCI has been very supportive to the ACB
BCCI has been very supportive to the ACB

What’s the story?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has turned down Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) request to host the Afghanistan Premier League in India.

In case you didn’t know…

The BCCI has been at the forefront of supporting the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), giving it both financial and material aid for its growth. The Afghan team has hosted several ODIs in India and also made their Test debut against the country.

The heart of the matter

On May 16, in an official meeting, the top brass of the ACB had conveyed its request to BCCI’s CEO, Rahul Johri for hosting the Afghanistan Premier League in India. But in a recent release, a BCCI officer was quoted saying that the board had turned down ACB’s request.

He said, “The ACB did request us to host its league in India but it would not be appropriate considering we have our own league (the IPL)."

The previous edition of the tournament was held in Sharjah and 5 teams had participated in the league and many international stars had also featured in it.

Owing to the supposed lack of funds, the popularity of players like Rashid Khan in India, and also the fanaticism about the sport in this country, India would have been the most fitting place to host the tournament.

Afghanistan already has the right to host its International matches in India in the city of Greater Noida. In the same meeting, the officials of the ACB had also asked for another home ground in India and that request was approved by the BCCI. And reportedly, the Atal Bihari Stadium at Lucknow would be the home ground for the Afghan side as the ACB officials were quite pleased with the facilities at this stadium.

What’s next?

With the request turned down by the BCCI, it will be interesting to see if the ACB reverts back to Sharjah as the host or files another request.

Tags:
Afghanistan Premier League 2018 Afghanistan Cricket Rashid Khan
