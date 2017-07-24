BCCI to felicitate India Women upon homecoming

India fell one step short of their maiden World Cup title

What's the story?

The BCCI, in its continued pursuit of recognizing women's cricket in India, has decided the felicitate India Women post their return from England at the conclusion of the Women's World Cup 2017.

The Indian squad is expected to return in batches starting this Wednesday. The dates and the venue of the felicitation ceremony haven't been announced yet. Meanwhile, efforts are also being made to schedule a meeting of the women's team with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"They lost the final but made the nation proud with their performance. The BCCI will organize a felicitation for the team and we are also trying to fix up a meeting with Prime Minister Modi," a BCCI official told PTI.

"There is a feeling (among the BCCI and COA) that the surge in popularity of the women's game should be cashed in on. One way to build on the World Cup gains is by having a women's IPL. The focus now should immediately turn to the World T20 next year," the official added.

In case you didn't know...

India lost to England in the final of the Women's World Cup 2017 by 9 runs in what was a closely-fought contest at Lord's.

In reply to England's 228/7, India looked on course for a comfortable win at 191/3 when Andy Shrubsole's late burst with the ball saw India lose their last seven wickets for just 28 runs and thereby were bowled out for 219.

Details

In what has been a watershed moment for Indian cricket, India's World Cup campaign, despite not culminating with the title win, has brought the much-needed emphasis back on the women's game.

The BCCI had earlier announced a reward of Rs. 50 Lakh each for the players and that of Rs. 25 Lakh for each member of the support staff for making the final of the tournament.

Author's take

While it was India's match to lose right from the outset when they came out to bat -- and they did somehow manage to do that -- the efforts that the team put in, being already stretched on resources, to beat three of the top sides in the world -- in England, New Zealand and Australia -- commands respect.

Such incentives and recognition would surely do, but work needs to be on a larger base in order to fortify the state of women's cricket in the country. Starting with announcing central contracts for the 2016-17 season would certainly help, as it was done for the 2015-16 season.