The BCCI is set to increase the fee of all the umpires, match referees, scorers and video analysts ahead of the 2018 domestic season. After some discussions and based on the BCCI's General Manager for cricket operations, Saba Karim's recommendation, the COA approved the proposed increase in the match fees and daily allowances for the umpires, scores match referees and video analysts.

When Sportskeeda contacted Saba Karim, he confirmed the development and said that this rise has been given as a token of appreciation for their work. "I felt that the umpires, match referees, scorers and the video analysts, all have been the backbone of the domestic matches in our country and it is high time that they are acknowledged for their efforts," he told Sportskeeda.

It has been confirmed that the top-20 umpires will be getting their fee raised from 20,000 INR to 40,000 INR per day for all the FC matches while the rest will get 30,000 INR, which is 15,000 INR from the previous cycle.

For the T20 matches, the top-20 will get 20,000 INR while the rest will get 15,000 INR, which is a hike from the previous in which they were getting 10,000 INR and 7,500 INR respectively. Under the new cycle, the umpires will get a daily allowance of 1,500 INR for outstation matches while they will get 1,000 INR for all the local matches.

Not only the umpires but also the match referees, scorers, and the video analysts will have their match fee doubled from the upcoming season.

New pay structure:

UMPIRES (approx. 105 umpires:

Existing: Match fees (Other than T20s): Rs 20,000/day (for top 20 umpires)and Rs 10,000 (for remaining).

T20s: Rs 10,000/match (for top 20) and Rs 7500/match for the rest.

Daily allowance Rs 750/day (outstation) and Rs 500.day (local).

Revised:

(Other than T20s): Rs 40,000/day for top-20 umpires and Rs 30,000/day for the rest.

For T20s: Rs 20,000/match for top 20 umpires and Rs 15,000/match for rest.

Daily allowance: Rs 1500/day for outstation and Rs 1000 for local (per day)

REFEREES (58 match referees):

Existing: Match fees other than T20s: Rs 15000/day.

Match fees (T20s): Rs 7500/match.

Daily allowance: Rs 750/day (outstation) and Rs 500/day (local).

Revised: Other than T20s match fees: Rs 30,000/day.

T20s: Rs 15,000/match.

Daily allowance: Rs 1500/day (outstation) and Rs 1000/day (local).

SCORERS (153 scorers):

Existing: Other than T20 matches: Rs 5000/day.

T20 matches: Rs 2,500/match.

Daily allowance Rs 750/day (outstation) and Rs 500/day (local).

Revised:

Other than T20s: Rs 10,000/day.

T20s: Rs 5000/match.

Daily allowance: Rs 1500/day (outstation) and Rs 1000/day (local)

VIDEO ANALYSTS (129 senior analysts and 56 assistant video analysts):

Existing: Other than T20 matches: Rs 7500/day (for seniors) and Rs 3000/day for assistant VAs.

T20 matches: Rs 3750/match (senior VAs) and Rs 5000/day (for assistant VAs)

Daily allowance: Rs 1500/day (outstation) and Rs 1000/day (local)

Revised: Other than T20s: Rs 15,000/day (for senior video analysts) and Rs 10000/day (for assistant video analysts)

T20s: Rs 7500/match (senior VAs) and Rs 5000/day (Assitant VAs)

Daily allowance: Rs 1500/day (outstation) and Rs 1000/day (local)

