BCCI to introduce an IPL themed tournament for Women Cricketers in India

As the Indian Women's team gear up for the finals, a good news awaits for them at home.

BCCI to start an IPL-like league for Women Cricketers in India

What's the story?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is now considering the possibility of commencing a domestic Cricket league for women cricketers in India. This league is expected to draw its theme from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Diana Edulji, former Indian captain of the Women's team and a member of the Committee of Administrators, expressed her enthusiasm about the possible tournament. She said, "We are in talks of having a Woman’s IPL. It is still on the drawing board. But now we need to look at it seriously. To start with we need to have a 5 team affair. It will encourage more cricketers to come out and play."

She also stated that the response to the Women's team during their campaign in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup encouraged the Board to look into this matter more seriously. "We will tap into a lot more talent. I am happy that the women’s are getting good coverage and they have responded well by coming to the final", she added.

In case you didn't know...

Indian Women cricketers are already a part of the teams in the domestic leagues held in other countries. The top order batters of the Women's squad, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, play for Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat respectively in the Big Bash League.

The heart of the matter

Mithali Raj, the skipper of India Women's team, successfully led her team as they fought their way into the finals of the Women's World Cup scheduled to be held tomorrow. The journey of the Indian team in this tournament was acclaimed by the entire cricket fraternity and their popularity was boosted back at home.

This was noticed by the BCCI which is now motivated to harness this popularity and mould it into an inspiration by bringing a women's IPL into the picture. Edulji also mentioned that the Board is convinced that Mithali and Co. will inspire this generation just as Kapil Dev did back in 1983.

What's next?

Team India will lock horns with England at the Lord's for the title of World Champions. That will speed up the process of kick-starting the Women's IPL.

Author's take

Ever since the Indian Women's team started their voyage in the Women's World Cup 2017, they took the Cricket World by storm. The team inspired young female cricketers throughout India and an IPL-like domestic league for Women will further boost the cause.

It is a brilliant move by the Board as it has the potential of revolutionising the game for Women in the Indian subcontinent. It will promote the sport amongst young girls and encourage fresh talent.