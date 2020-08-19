BCCI willing to host a farewell match for MS Dhoni, says senior board official

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is willing to host a farewell match for former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, according to a senior board official.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, bringing an end to one of the most distinguished careers the game had ever seen.

The 39-year-old veteran is the only captain who managed to win all three ICC white-ball tournaments - the ICC T20 World Cup (2007), the ICC ODI World Cup (2011) and the ICC Champions Trophy (2013).

The BCCI official believes that MS Dhoni has achieved a lot for the country, and the board will reportedly have a word with him during the IPL regarding his desire to play a farewell game.

The official told IANS:

"There is no international series right now, maybe after IPL we will see what can be done because Dhoni has done a lot for the nation and he deserves all the respect. We always wanted to have a farewell match for him but Dhoni is a different player. He announced his retirement when nobody was thinking of it."

"Surely we will speak to him during the IPL and that would be the right place to get his opinion about a match or series. Well, there will be a proper felicitation ceremony for him no matter if he agrees on it or not. That will be our honour to felicitate him."

Would be really happy if BCCI hosts a match for MS Dhoni: Madan Lal

Former Indian all-rounder Madan Lal also believes that MS Dhoni deserves a farewell game, adding that he would be extremely happy if BCCI stages a game for the former Indian skipper.

Lal feels that after the conclusion of the IPL, the BCCI can host a series in India where the fans could watch MS Dhoni in action. He said:

"I would be really happy if the BCCI hosts a match for Dhoni. He is a legendary player and you can't let him go just like that. His fans would want to see him again in action."

Although MS Dhoni has retired from international cricket, he is set to lead the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to begin from September 19 in the UAE.