BD-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Cricket Match - Jan 18th, 2020

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Preview
Published Jan 18, 2020
Jan 18, 2020 IST

Fantasy Cricket Tips
Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second day of 2020 Under-19 Cricket World Cup will feature a clash between Bangladesh U-19s and Zimbabwe U-19s. Bangladesh will start as the overwhelming favourites to win this encounter as they have a 5-0 lead in terms of head to head records between these two sides.

Akbar Ali will lead the Bangladesh side in this multi-team tournament, while Zimbabwe U-19s will be captained by Dion Myers. The Zimbabweans could be expected to give Bangladesh a run for their money in this fixture, and here are a few fantasy tips for the game between BD-U19 and ZIM-U19.

BD-U19 vs ZIM-U19 teams

Bangladesh U-19s

Akbar Ali (c), Towhid Hridoy (vc), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rakibul Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Murad, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Shahin.

Zimbabwe U-19s

Dion Myers (c), Wesley Madhevere (vc), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete.

Playing 11 Updates

Bangladesh U-19s

Towhid Hridoy will be the player to watch out for from the Bangladesh team as the batsman has drawn the attention of the cricket fans with his consistency. Skipper Akbar Ali will hope that Hridoy churns up a quality knock to get them off to a positive start. The all-round duo of Shamim Hossain and Mirttunjoy Chowdhury will need to contribute with bat and ball, while Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan will lead Bangladesh's bowling attack.

Possible XI: Ali, Tanzid, Hridoy, Joy, Nawrose, Hossain, Chowdhury, Shahadat, Shoriful, Tanzim and Murad.

Zimbabwe U-19s

The Zimbabwe U-19 team has not been in the best form of late but Dion Myers' men have the calibre to upset Bangladesh U-19s. Dane Schadendorf will don the gloves for them while Milton Shumba and Wesley Madhevere will be the impact players for Zimbabwe. Privilege Chesa and Dylan Grant will lead the bowling unit and will need to take up the onus of picking up early wickets and piling pressure on their opponents.

Possible XI: Schadendorf, Shumba, Tugwete, Oldknow, Ebrahim, Madhvere, Myers, Bawa, Chesa, Grant and Nyangani.

Match details

Bangladesh U-19s vs Zimbabwe U-19s, Match 2

18th January 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The Senwes Park has hosted 26 ODI matches so far, with the teams batting second winning 14 games. The average first innings score is 227, which means the bowlers should dominate the proceedings and the captains would look to bowl first after winning the toss.

BN-U19 vs ZIM-U19 Dream11 tips

Wicket-keeper: Akbar Ali, the Bangladesh captain, can be backed to perform well in the batting department. He will be the top pick from the wicket-keepers' section.

Batsmen: Towhid Hridoy is in incredible form while Tanzid Hasan from Bangladesh has also shown that he can produce a big inning. Since Zimbabwe do not have a strong bowling attack, it will be a good move to include both the Bangladesh batsmen. From the African side, Milton Shumba will be a decent pick.

All-rounders: Wesley Madhevere can trouble the Bangladesh batsmen with his right-arm off-break besides contributing with the bat lower down the order. Zimbabwe skipper Dion Myers also offers some valuable points with his medium pace and ability with the bat holding him in good stead to begin the tournament on a positive note. Shamim Hossain is the best all-rounder present in the Bangladesh team with the youngster scoring a quick-fire 33-ball 59* against Australia in the warm-up encounter.

Bowlers: It will be a tough task to pick the bowlers as very little is known about their past performances. Privilege Chasa and Tadiwanashe Nyangani will be the premier bowling options from Zimbabwe, while from Bangladesh, Shahdat Hossain can be expected to make the maximum impact.

Captain: Towhid Hridoy is the leading candidate for the captain's position followed by Dion Myers from Zimbabwe. For the vice-captain's role, the team owners can pick either Milton Shumba or Tanzid Hasan.

Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Akbar Ali, Milton Shumba, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Dion Myers, Shamim Hossain, Wesley Madhevere, Hasan Murad, Privilege Chesa, Shahadat Hossain, Tadiwanashe Nyangani.

Captain: Towhid Hridoy, Vice-Captain: Milton Shumba

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Dane Schadendorf, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Dion Myers, Mirttunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Wesley Madhevere, Privilege Chesa, Shahadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tadiwanashe Nyangani

Captain: Dion Myers, Vice-Captain: Tanzid Hasan




Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020 Zimbabwe U19 Cricket Bangladesh U19 Cricket Fantasy Cricket League Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Prediction Cricket
