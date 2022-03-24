BD-W vs AU-W prediction: Who will win the Women's World Cup 2022 match?

Bangladesh Women (BD-W) will take on Australia Women (AU-W) at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in the 25th match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022.

Australia, captained by Meg Lanning, have been unstoppable thus fart. They've won all six games to storm into the semis. A net run rate of 1.287 is proof of their dominance.

They will go into their last league game off a five-wicket win over Sune Luus’ South Africa on Monday at the same venue. After putting the opposition in, the Aussies restricted the Proteas to 271-5. Laura Wolvaardt was the star of the show, scoring 90 runs with six fours.

Captain Luus also contributed with a handy half-century. Cameos from Chloe Tryon and Marizanne Kapp helped South Africa cross the 270-run mark. Australia lost the early wickets of their openers, Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy. Mignon du Preez took a stunning catch to send Haynes back.

However, Meg Lanning showed why she’s regarded as one of the best batters in world cricket. The veteran stayed unbeaten on 135 off 130 deliveries with the help of 15 fours and one six. She made sure Australia chased down the target down with as many as 28 deliveries to spare.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, have put on a spirited showing in the World Cup thus far. After beating Pakistan by nine wickets, the Tigresses gave the West Indies a run for their money. However, they lost to Mithali Raj’s India by 110 runs in their last game at Seddon Park.

After batting first, India scored 229 on the back of Yastika Bhatia’s 50-run knock. Ritu Moni picked up three wickets and was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers. Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter got two scalps.

BD-W faltered in their run chase and were bowled out for 119 in 40.3 overs. Salma Khatun top-scored for them with a 35-ball 32, laced with four fours.

Will Bangladesh Women (BD-W) beat Australia Women (AU-W)?

South Africa vs Australia - 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

BD-W and AU-W haven’t faced each other in WODIs thus far. While Bangladesh have been vibrant in their approach, beating Australia could be a tall task for them. AU-W will go into the game as the firm favourites.

Prediction: Australia Women to win.

