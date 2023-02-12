BD-W vs SL-W Head to head stats and records you need to know before Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

Sri Lanka Women will aim to continue their winning momentum when they take on Bangladesh Women in Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday, February 12. The Lankan Lions upset hosts South Africa Women in the tournament opener. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Women are yet to play a game in the competition.

Considering how Sri Lanka Women pulled off a win against South Africa Women, they will start as the favorites to win against Bangladesh Women. Also, they have won their last three T20Is against Bangladesh.

Before Sri Lanka Women lock horns with Bangladesh Women, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two nations in T20I cricket.

BD-W vs SL-W head-to-head record in T20Is

Sri Lanka Women lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Bangladesh Women by 6-4. The two teams have battled 10 times in the shortest format of the game, with Bangladesh registering four wins.

BD-W vs SL-W head-to-head record in Women's T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka Women have a 3-1 lead in the Women's T20 World Cup matches against Bangladesh Women. Bangladesh won their first match in 2014, but since then, Sri Lanka have defeated them thrice.

Last 5 BD-W vs SL-W matches

Bangladesh Women have won two of their last five matches against Sri Lanka Women. Here is a short summary of the previous five games between the two Asian sides:

SL-W (83/3) beat BD-W (37/7) by 3 runs via D/L method, Oct 10, 2022. SL-W (136/6) beat BD-W (114/5) by 22 runs, Jan 24, 2022. SL-W (92/1) beat BD-W (91/8) by 9 wickets, Mar 2, 2020. BD-W (91/8) beat SL-W (89/9) by 2 runs, Dec 8, 2019. BD-W (126/3) beat SL-W (122/6) by 7 wickets, Dec 3, 2019.

