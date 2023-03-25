BDM vs RCL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Assam Premier Club Championship, Semi Final 2

The 2nd Semi Final match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will see BDMTCC (BDM) squaring off against Radical Club (RCL) at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar on Saturday, March 25. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the BDM vs RCL Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

BDMTCC have won three of their last five matches. Radical Club, on the other hand, have won four of their last five matches of the season.

Radical Club will give it their all to win the match, but BDMTCC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

BDM vs RCL Match Details

The 2nd Semi-Final match of the Assam Premier Club Championship will be played on March 25 at the Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium in Silchar. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BDM vs RCL, Semi Final 2

Date and Time: 25 March 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Satindra Mohan Dev Stadium, Silchar

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Nambor Club and BDMTCC, where a total of 313 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

BDM vs RCL Form Guide

BDM - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

RCL - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

BDM vs RCL Probable Playing XI

BDM Playing XI

No injury updates

Rajjakuddin Ahmed (c), Sumanta Jha, Rabi Chetri, Roshan Basfor, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Hirok Jyoti Deka, Diptesh Saha, Arvind Biswas, Kironjyoti Saikia, Jugen Das, Dinbandhu Payeng

RCL Playing XI

No injury updates

Biswajit Chamua (wk), Saurav Saha, AS Roy, Pranjit Bora, DS Goswami (c), CD Sarma, Rituraj Baruah, Priyangshu Dutta, Rosham Alom-I, Debojit Baruah, Anupam Hazarika

BDM vs RCL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Talukdar

A Talukdar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Chamua is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Singha

A Sinha and A Singha are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. H Jyoti played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

R Ahmed

D Baruah and R Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. D Goswami is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

C Sarma

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Das and C Sarma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. R Alom is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

BDM vs RCL match captain and vice-captain choices

R Ahmed

R Ahmed will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 241 points in the last three matches.

D Baruah

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make D Baruah as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 360 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for BDM vs RCL, Semi Final 2

D Baruah

R Alom

C Sarma

R Ahmed

A Talukdar

BDMTCC vs Radical Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

BDMTCC vs Radical Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Talukdar, B Chamua

Batters: A Singha, A Sinha

All-rounders: D Baruah, R Ahmed

Bowlers: J Das, M Dutta, R Alom, C Sarma, A Deka

BDMTCC vs Radical Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Talukdar

Batters: A Singha, A Sinha

All-rounders: D Baruah, R Ahmed, D Goswami

Bowlers: J Das, M Dutta, R Alom, C Sarma, A Biswas

Poll : 0 votes