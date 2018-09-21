Before the Super Fours - Strongest Asia Cup XI 2018

Vishal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 629 // 21 Sep 2018, 06:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

With less than a day to go to the Super Fours, all the participating teams have their targets set on winning the trophy. Every participating nation are already busy strategizing plans on how to prevail over the other teams.

Every team has hopes pinned on a few top players, who are expected to bring their best game on the table and lead their respective teams to victory

Thanks to some excellent performances by these talented cricketers, most of the games have witnessed closely fought contests.

Here's a line-up of the best players currently playing in the Asia Cup 2018.

__________________________________________________________________________

Rohit Sharma (IND)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is a major batting cog among the Men in Blue. He has been a top performer for a very long time and a lot rests on his shoulders regarding the performance of his team in the Asia Cup 2018. He has scored 75 runs in the group stage with a scintillating half-century against Pakistan. He has done well as a new captain, and his selection of Bhuvneshwar against Pakistan was really commendable.

Shikhar Dhawan (IND)

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-getter after the group stage with 173 runs. He scored a brilliant century versus Hong Kong, and also played well against Pakistan. He needs to keep up this performance to help India win the tournament.

1 / 4 NEXT