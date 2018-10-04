Ben Cutting to replace Andre Russell as captain in APL T20 2018

Australia's Ben Cutting will stand in for Andre Russel in the APL T20 League

Sharjah, 4 October 2018: Australian allrounder Ben Cutting, will be the stand in Captain for the first two matches in place of West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell for the Nangarhar Leopards Franchise of the Afghanistan Premier League T20 (APLT20) starting from 5th October 2018 at Sharjah cricket stadium.

Captain Russell will be joining the team for the match against Kabul from 9th October 2018 (Tuesday) after finishing his duties for the 2018–19 Regional Super50 domestic limited-overs cricket competition for the countries of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB).

He will also have the distinction of Captaining two of the youngest players in APL T20 making their international T20 debut with 18 Year old Leg break Googly bowler from Nepal Sandeep Lamichhane and 17 Years old Mujeeb Zadran, the, youngest player in the entire APL T20 from Afghanistan.

Mr. Nitin M Bagrecha, Executive Director, Plus Capital Limited, which is the owner of the Nangarhar Leopards franchise said “ Ben Cutting & Andre Russell along with Andre Fletcher, Mitchell McClenaghan & Anton Devich give a lot of depth to the team. Coupled with the immense experiences of our head coach Venkatesh Prasad and regional coach Rais Ahmadzai,

Nangarhar Leopards boasts of accomplished players from five countries including Australia, West Indies, New Zealand, Nepal and Afghanistan.

The team also includes West Indies - Andre Fletcher -right-handed batsman and part time wicket keeper & Johnson Charles - wicketkeeper-batsman) , New Zealanders Mitchell McClenaghan & Anton Devich both Left-handed Batsman along with Afghanistan players Mujeeb Zadran, Shafiqullah Shafaq , Najibullah Taraki, , Rahmat Shah, Naveen Ul Haq Zahir Khan, Fazal Haq, Imran Janat, Nasratullah Quarishi, Khyber Omar, Ibrahim Zadran, Fazal Nazai, Hashmatullah Shahidi.

The Afghanistan T20 League begins on 5th October.