Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bengal pride and Sourav Ganguly: The Maharaja of Indian cricket

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
206   //    30 Aug 2018, 17:14 IST

Sourav Ganguly with the famous bare act at the Lord's balcony in 2002 (Photo: AFP)
Oppressed, no more

We are Bengalis. And Bengalis have a lot in common. A lot. It doesn't really matter if you are an Indian Bengali or a Bangladeshi Bengali, there are a lot of common denominators that make us very similar.

Obviously, there are some differences.

You walk on the roads of Calcutta and you will see a lot of food carts. And they are, in most cases, delicious. The roads and transport system are more organized than the ones you will find in Bangladesh. The people are slightly ruder and blunter over there in West Bengal than here.

However, the similarities, man - there are so many of them. But if I were to name the biggest similarity between us, it is pride.

Bengal pride

India Captain Sourav Ganguly (FRONT) and Sachin Ta
The Tiger

I used to dislike Sourav Ganguly. Mostly because my father loved him so much that he mocked Sachin as an inferior mind to that of Ganguly.

He sensed Bengal pride in him. "Baagher Baccha" my father used to call him, which roughly translates to "Son of a Tiger." It got to a point that when Greg Chappell dropped Ganguly from the team, I was elated. My father was livid. Both at Chappell and Dravid.

Now, I had the upper hand over my father. Now, I could taunt him. I used to tell him Ganguly is never making his way back to the team. Never.

My father, however, had more belief in Ganguly than he had in himself. He was sure that the Prince of Calcutta would be back. He just was.

The news was filled with it. Every time my old man tuned into sports news, it was always Chappell vs Sourav. Always. In the meantime, Dada was ripping it apart in the domestic circuit.

Obviously, that made the news. I also remember a story that Dada ordered special bats for his comeback to the international arena - "new weapons" - but I was sure that he wouldn't make it.

But, man, he did. That son of a gun didn't know how to quit. I remember how happy my father was when he made his comeback against South Africa in Tests. While I was hoping that he would get out for a duck, Ganguly scored 51 which helped India win the game. He went on to have very successful series and then also made his comeback against West Indies in the ODIs.

I remember jumping with joy when he got run out at 98 - all to anger my father.

11 years down the line and I hate that kid with all my being because that kid didn't let me grasp the genius that Sourav Ganguly was.

That kid didn't let me bask in the glory of the grit that Ganguly had. That kid denied me of a stronger childhood. That kid stopped me from being mentally strong. That kid denied me of Bengal pride.

England v India: 2nd Investec Test - Day Five
He conquered the Lord's

As a Bengali, I am one of those people that are more ashamed of their race than proud. But Ganguly's book, A Century is Not Enough, brought out the Bengal pride in me.

I have always felt that we Bengalis are generally lazy and laidback and channel our energy more on doing harm to others than for actual good.

But there are some anomalies - and Sourav Ganguly is one of them. While reading the book, I could relate a lot of myself with the former India captain.

This was a man who comes from a conservative Bengali family with an overly-religious mother - just like mine - and was mentally weak for most of his early 20s (again, just like me). He is also bitter and still holds grudges against people who wronged him (Greg Chappell) and has no intention of forgiving them ever in his life - just like me.

But this is where the similarities stop. From here on, there is nothing similar between me and Ganguly.

When the chips are down, I crumble inside a blanket and go to sleep. But Dada, no, he doesn't do that. Instead, he claws back harder than ever before.

When Ganguly was bestowed with the honor of being the captain of India, he completely transformed himself from a shy and conservative man to a ruthless leader that had no fear of anyone.

When he was dumped out of the Indian team not only as a captain but also as a player, he could have easily retired and still be considered a legend. But he chose to come back and win the war against Greg Chappell.

Reading Ganguly's book made me realize that more than shyness, this is a man full of pride in his achievements. "My team", "my players"... these are some of the very common phrases you would find in the book.

And he had absolutely full right of using them. It was his team. They were his boys. It was a team that was not only respected by the top echelons of the cricketing fraternity, it was also feared and not to be trifled with.

When he was a player, I never understood his importance to the Indian cricket team. It was after he completely retired from the game was when I begin to fathom as to what he was. As they say, you understand the value of someone after they are gone.

I absolutely loathed his act of opening his shirt at the Lord's balcony after India won the Natwest series. A captain, I believed, should not have done something like that.

Looking back at it now, I think deep down, even I felt satisfied that a Bengali went to the Mecca of cricket and waved his shirt over the Englishmen that ruled over the subcontinent for generations.

It was a Bengali that once galvanized the British-oppressed Indians by saying, 'give me blood and I shall give you freedom'. And it was also a Bengali that ruled over them at the holy ground of cricket.

In many interviews, Sourav Ganguly lamented the incident and claimed it to be one of the biggest regrets of his cricketing career. But deep down, even he knows that it was necessary. It was an act that stunned the Britishers and made them realize that their rule was over - that we are not going to be oppressed and be trifled with.

That day, Sourav Ganguly didn't represent just India - he represented Bengal; the whole of it.

Whenever I see that moment now, whenever I watch his glorious innings after his comeback, I swell with Bengal pride with tears in my eyes. I am not one to be proud of something that I had no control of since this is decided by birth, but Ganguly makes me proud to be a Bengali.

Because he is a baagher baccha - and it gives me hope that one day, I shall be one too.

Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Bangladesh Cricket Sourav Ganguly
U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
4 Indian stalwarts who owe their careers to Sourav Ganguly
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
VVS Laxman picks India's best XI of last 25 years
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian batsmen with highest averages in overseas...
RELATED STORY
Here is how the Cricket World Cup Trophy got into shape
RELATED STORY
Top 5 must-read biographies for cricket fans 
RELATED STORY
What lies on the other side of 2-1 for India?
RELATED STORY
Prithvi Shaw - The future star
RELATED STORY
Predictions for Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy winners
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India's predicted XI for the 4th Test
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 246/10
IND 19/0 (4.0 ov)
Day 1 | Stumps: India trail England by 227 runs with 10 wickets remaining
ENG VS IND live score
Match 21 | Today, 10:00 PM
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
St Lucia Stars
Start delayed:
KIT VS SLZ live score
| 10:00 AM
GLA 203/10
WAR 445/8 (123.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Warwickshire lead Glamorgan by 242 runs with 2 wickets remaining
GLA VS WAR live score
| 10:00 AM
SOM 399/10
YRK 292/7 (85.4 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Yorkshire trail Somerset by 107 runs with 3 wickets remaining
SOM VS YRK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us