Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Current best Asian combined XI in T20Is

hemantsports
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
7.87K   //    11 Aug 2018, 19:30 IST

Background

Asia has always been a nursery of cricket and has produced many greats of the game both in Test match cricket and in one-day cricket. However, off late, the focus of the continent as a whole has significantly tilted towards T20I cricket. This can be seen, not only in the ever-growing success of T20 leagues, such as Indian Premier League(IPL) and Pakistan Super League(PSL), but also in the ICC T20 team rankings as well, where both the sub-continental sides, Pakistan and India currently occupy the first and the second spot respectively.

The impact of T20 Cricket in the region has been so significant, that it was announced by the ICC that Asia Cup events from 2016 will be played on a rotation basis between One Day International and Twenty20 International format, on the basis of the format of upcoming world events. As a result, the 2016 event was the first event played in the T20I format and functioned as a preparatory tournament ahead of the 2016 ICC World Twenty20

So, let us take a look at the current players who can make it into the starting lineup of the Strongest Asian XI cricket team in T20I. Please note that the team has been selected, keeping in mind the balance of the team and the representation of as many Asian cricketing nations as possible.


Openers: Rohit Sharma and Fakhar Zaman

England v India - 3rd ODI: Royal London One-Day Series
Rohit Sharma

Undoubtedly, Rohit Sharma is currently one of the best openers in the T20I format. He can destroy any bowling line-up once he gets settled. Rohit is only the second player after Colin Munro to score three centuries in T20I cricket. His impeccable timing and ability to clear the boundaries at will makes him a special player. He currently occupies the tenth position in T20I batsman rankings and without any doubt, deserves his place in starting XI.

New Zealand v Pakistan - 4th ODI
Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman, on the other hand, is a player who has the ability to score briskly in all the corners of the ground. His, see the ball, hit the ball attitude makes him lethal against any bowling attack. He has been in scintillating form of late, as was evident in the recently concluded tri-nation tournament in Zimbabwe, where he was as the "Player of the tournament".He is currently occupying the second position in the T20I batsman rankings and certainly makes a strong claim to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the innings.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Indian Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Virat Kohli Fakhar Zaman Greatest Cricketers of All Time Cricketers of the Week Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
hemantsports
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018 to be telecasted on nine channels
RELATED STORY
2018 Asia Cup qualifier schedule announced
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan Combined T20I XI
RELATED STORY
Best Asian XI team in ODI cricket right now
RELATED STORY
India-Pakistan combined ODI XI featuring the active players
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: How will India's ODI squad look like
RELATED STORY
The Unlucky XI: A team of ODI stars born in the wrong era
RELATED STORY
Top 3 underdog achievements in the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Stats: Shoaib Malik overtakes Virat Kohli and Rohit...
RELATED STORY
Best last-over finishes India have been part of in T20Is
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 06:00 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 06:00 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 06:00 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 06:00 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 06:00 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us