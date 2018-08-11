Current best Asian combined XI in T20Is

Background

Asia has always been a nursery of cricket and has produced many greats of the game both in Test match cricket and in one-day cricket. However, off late, the focus of the continent as a whole has significantly tilted towards T20I cricket. This can be seen, not only in the ever-growing success of T20 leagues, such as Indian Premier League(IPL) and Pakistan Super League(PSL), but also in the ICC T20 team rankings as well, where both the sub-continental sides, Pakistan and India currently occupy the first and the second spot respectively.

The impact of T20 Cricket in the region has been so significant, that it was announced by the ICC that Asia Cup events from 2016 will be played on a rotation basis between One Day International and Twenty20 International format, on the basis of the format of upcoming world events. As a result, the 2016 event was the first event played in the T20I format and functioned as a preparatory tournament ahead of the 2016 ICC World Twenty20

So, let us take a look at the current players who can make it into the starting lineup of the Strongest Asian XI cricket team in T20I. Please note that the team has been selected, keeping in mind the balance of the team and the representation of as many Asian cricketing nations as possible.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Fakhar Zaman

Rohit Sharma

Undoubtedly, Rohit Sharma is currently one of the best openers in the T20I format. He can destroy any bowling line-up once he gets settled. Rohit is only the second player after Colin Munro to score three centuries in T20I cricket. His impeccable timing and ability to clear the boundaries at will makes him a special player. He currently occupies the tenth position in T20I batsman rankings and without any doubt, deserves his place in starting XI.

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman, on the other hand, is a player who has the ability to score briskly in all the corners of the ground. His, see the ball, hit the ball attitude makes him lethal against any bowling attack. He has been in scintillating form of late, as was evident in the recently concluded tri-nation tournament in Zimbabwe, where he was as the "Player of the tournament".He is currently occupying the second position in the T20I batsman rankings and certainly makes a strong claim to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the innings.

