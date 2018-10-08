×
Best Indian playing XI below the age of 30 in ODIS

Aryan
Top 5 / Top 10
48   //    08 Oct 2018, 01:07 IST

Openers

England Lions v India A - Day Two
India currently has a good ODI team, but they have many voids left to be filled once some of their star players retire. There are many players who have good domestic performances and have even been called up to the squad on some occasions. In the future, the Indian Cricket Team will be in the hands of these young players. Let's look at the best playing XI below the age of 30.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been looked at as a solution to India's number 4 problem. While he hasn’t been able to cement his place in the number 4 slot, he is being looked at as the 3rd opener in ODI’s. He is already a mainstay in the Indian squad for Test matches. He has been good in the few ODI’s he has played below the number 4 slot.


Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has been brilliant in the few matches he has played in his small first-class career. He has already started his Test career with a brilliant knock in the first innings, which shows that he can play at the international level. He is in terrific form and is often compared to Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

