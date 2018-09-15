Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Best Indian playing XI for the Test series in Australia

Vishal
Top 5 / Top 10
1.81K   //    15 Sep 2018, 11:43 IST

England v India: Specsavers 3rd Test - Day Four

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India has competed well outside India. They have gotten close to winning matches on various occasion only to be let down by the batsmen at the last hurdle. The Indian bowlers have done well in the past two series versus England and South Africa.

There were lots of selection blunders which cost India the series in overseas conditions. Indian selectors and team management should look to not repeat these mistakes for the Australia series.

Though India has a few memorable Test wins in Australia, They have never been able to win a series Down Under. The upcoming series is an excellent opportunity to beat Australia on their own turf. The current Australian team is not as strong as their earlier compatriots and have been weakened by the absence of Steven Smith and David Warner.

Now, let us have a look at the best playing XI India can select for the Test series in Australia.

#1 Openers - Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
KL Rahul

The Indian opening pairs for the last few foreign tours have struggled to give India a stable start. The non-ability of the openers to score has put a lot of strain on the middle order. 

Kl Rahul recently scored a brilliant 149 in the final test against England. He had scored his maiden test century in Australia. So he is a top selection for opening in Australia.

Given the Recent struggle of Shikhar Dhawan and Murli Vijay, Selectors should look to take a risk and give a chance to Rohit Sharma open in the opening slot. He has played many memorable knocks in ODIs in Australia and could be a dark horse selection. 

