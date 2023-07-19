Best playing 11 of Harare Hurricanes ahead of Zim Afro T10 2023

The inaugural edition of Zim Afro T10 League is all set to kick off on July 20 in Zimbabwe where a total of five teams will compete for the title. The tournament will last just over a week, with the final scheduled to take place on July 29.

The Harare Sports Club in Harare will be hosting all games of the Zim Afro T10 2023. The opening game will see the Harare Hurricanes lock horns against the Bulawayo Braves. The Hurricanes have got one of the most settled units in the competition.

Ahead of the opening game of the Zim Afro T10 2023, let’s have a look at the best playing 11 of the Harare Hurricanes.

Openers: Evin Lewis and Regis Chakabva

Evin Lewis is one of the most destructive openers in world cricket right now. The swashbuckling left-handed batter from West Indies can take down any opposition with his stroke play and is slated to open alongside Regis Chakabva.

Chakabva has plenty of experience at the top level. He has represented Zimbabwe in over 100 games, including 49 T20Is. He also has one hundred and four fifties to his name in ODIs and can play a perfect foil to Lewis at the top of the order.

Middle-order: Robin Uthappa, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel

Robin Uthappa from India will be representing the Hurricanes in the Zim Afro T10 2023. The right-handed batter has plenty of experience under his belt and is one of the cleanest strikers of a cricket ball. He is a proven customer in the franchise leagues and will be a vital cog in the Hurricanes’ batting lineup.

Eoin Morgan led England to the ODI World Cup title successfully in 2019 and is one of the best leaders in the game. He can take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy with his ball-striking ability and will play a vital role for the Hurricanes.

Mohammad Nabi is one of the legends of Afghanistan cricket. He can hit some lusty blows lower down the order and is very handy with his off-breaks. He can bowl with the new ball and can contribute with both bat and ball.

Samit Patel is one of the most underrated players in English cricket at the moment. The English all-rounder has been playing professional cricket for a number of years and has a bulk of experience. He bowls tidy spells with the ball and can swing his willow while batting lower down the order.

Bowlers: Irfan Pathan, Duan Jansen, Shahnawaz Dahani, Brandon Mavuta, Luke Jongwe

Irfan Pathan had a very successful career in white-ball cricket for India and will be plying his trade for the Hurricanes in the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 League. Pathan can swing the ball and is lethal with the new ball.

Shahnawaz Dahani is expected to share the new ball along with Pathan and the seamer from Pakistan is one of the most exciting players going around in franchise cricket.

Duan Jansen, Marco Jansen’s brother, is yet to prove his worth in the shortest format but has a bright future ahead. He extracts extra bounce due to his height and is a player to watch out for.

Luke Jongwe is expected to be the fourth seamer in the side. Jongwe is consistent with his lines and lengths and can be vital for the Hurricanes.

Brandon Mavuta will be the lead spinner for his team. Mavuta bowls right-arm leg break and deceives the opposition batters with his drift and turn. He will play a key role for the Harare side in the shortest format.