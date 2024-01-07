Best Playing 11 of MI Cape Town ahead of SA20 2024

MI Cape Town (MICT) had a season to forget in the inaugural edition of the SA20 league as they finished rock bottom with just three wins from the group stage. Some of their losses came from winning positions and things could have been a lot different had they held their nerves.

MICT can look at it as a positive and will hope they they have a much better SA20 2024 season. With Rashid Khan still recovering from injury, legendary all-rounder Kieron Pollard will be leading MICT in SA20.

On that note, let's take a look at the strongest possible XI for MI Cape Town ahead of the start of the SA20 2024:

Top-order: Dewald Brevis, Tom Banton & Rassie van der Dussen

Both Rassie van der Dussen (243 runs from 10 games) and Dewald Brevis (235 runs from 10 games) were the standout batters for MI Cape Town in what was a disappointing season for the team. Tom Banton's opening partnership with Brevis could certainly be an entertaining one due to their explosive nature.

Banton has a lot of experience playing T20 cricket in franchise leagues and that will help get the best out of Brevis. Van der Dussen at his usual No. 3 spot could be the glue that holds the batting line-up together.

Middle-order: Grant Roelofsen (wk), Kieron Pollard, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran

Roelofsen is another local wicketkeeper-batter that MI Cape Town hope will play his role to perfection in a middle order that looks incredibly star-studded. Kieron Pollard's experience and serial match-winning ability need no explanation and he could be crucial for MICT to get on a roll from the get-go.

England all-rounders Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran give MI Cape Town the explosive finishing they need in their lower middle-order. In the absence of Rashid Khan, their bowling could also be crucial for MICT.

Bowlers: George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Beuran Hendricks

An all-South African bowling attack allows MI Cape Town the flexibility of having stacked up their batting with overseas stars. The spearhead of the bowling attack is undoubtedly Kagiso Rabada and he will hope to have some support from the likes of Duan Jansen and Beuran Hendricks.

The presence of George Linde as a left-arm spinner and also a handy batter down the order gives MICT the batting depth and the balance they will be looking for.

