Best playing 11 of MLC 2025 ft. Faf du Plessis & Trent Boult

The third season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) was unlike anything possibly witnessed in global T20 leagues. In one of the most 'could not see that coming' endings, MI New York (MINY) shook off a dismal group stage performance by winning a second title in three years.

Ad

Led by Nicholas Pooran, the side won only three out of their 10 league stage games and barely qualified as the fourth team for the playoffs. Yet, they pulled off a hat-trick of wins, including a thrilling five-run triumph over last year's winners, Washington Freedom, to hold the trophy aloft.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Like the first two seasons, the players from all six participating teams provided plenty of fireworks over the past month. Yet, some shone brightly with their impactful performances and a truckload of runs and wickets.

On that note, here is the best playing 11 of the 2025 MLC season, featuring some of the most popular global T20 superstars.

Openers: Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Owen

Expand Tweet

Ad

Texas Super Kings (TSK) may have fallen short of their ultimate dream yet again, but it was not for a lack of production from skipper Faf du Plessis. The 41-year-old was as effective as ever, finishing with 468 runs in 11 matches at an average of 52 and a strike rate of over 170.

His heroics helped TSK finish second on the points table with seven wins in 10 outings before the eventual playoff exit.

The 2025 MLC Player of the tournament, Mitchell Owen, continues to enhance his reputation on the global stage. The 23-year-old Aussie was brilliant all-round, finishing with 313 runs at a strike rate of 194.40 and picking up 14 wickets at an average of under 20 in 12 matches.

Ad

Owen's all-around performances helped the Freedom top the points table with eight wins in 10 games.

Middle-order: Monank Patel, Shubham Ranjane, Shimron Hetmyer

Expand Tweet

Ad

USA's wicketkeeper batter Monank Patel was the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 478 runs at an average of almost 37 and a strike rate of 142.26 in 13 games. His solidity at the top played a massive role in MI NY's title run.

TSK's Shubham Ranjane enjoyed an incredible maiden season with the franchise, finishing with 268 runs at an average of 67 and a strike rate of 160.47 in 11 matches.

Pooran's former West Indian teammate Shimron Hetmyer rebounded from a poor IPL 2025 season with several match-winning knocks in the 2025 MLC. Despite batting in the middle-order, the left-hander finished as the tournament's sixth leading run-scorer with 340 runs at an average of 68 and a strike rate of 209.87 in eight matches for a struggling Seattle Orcas unit.

Ad

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Hassan Khan, Shadley van Schalkwyk

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kieron Pollard and match-winning performances appear to be a never-ending love story as the former West Indian dominated with the bat and the ball in the MLC 2025 season. The 38-year-old finished with 317 runs at an average of almost 40 and a strike rate of 175.13, helping MI NY clinch a second MLC title.

Pollard also picked up six wickets with the ball through his wily medium-pace bowling.

Last season's breakout star, Hassan Khan, had no second-year troubles as he enjoyed another stellar MLC season with the bat and the ball. The 26-year-old scored 225 runs at an average of over 28 and a strike rate of 187.50.

Ad

He also picked up 12 wickets at an average of 26.33, including a four-wicket haul, with his left-arm spin.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) endured another forgettable MLC season, finishing at the bottom of the table with two wins in 10 outings. However, USA's Shadley van Schalkwyk finally played all the games in an MLC season and showcased his incredible all-round skills.

The 36-year-old finished with 14 wickets in 10 matches and scored 61 runs at a strike rate of over 115.

Ad

Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Trent Boult, Rushil Ugarkar

Expand Tweet

Ad

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmed continued his outstanding form from IPL 2025, finishing as the season's best spinner with 15 wickets at an average of 22.53 and an economy of 8.04 in 12 matches. If it was CSK in the IPL, it was TSK in the MLC that benefited from Noor's wily left-arm chinaman bowling.

Trent Boult and Rushil Ugarkar round off the MLC 2025 XI as the two specialist pacers, thanks to their incredible numbers in the season. While the former helped the victorious MI NY with 15 wickets at an economy of eight, the latter finished with 11 wickets at an average of 21.36.

Ad

Ugarkar was the Player of the Match in the grand finale for his match-winning spell of 2/32 in four overs.

Best Playing 11 of MLC 2025:

Faf du Plessis (c), Mitchell Owen, Monank Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Ranjane, Kieron Pollard, Hassan Khan, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Noor Ahmad, Rushil Ugarkar, Trent Boult

12th Man: Xavier Bartlett

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️