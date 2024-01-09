Best Playing 11 of Pretoria Capitals ahead of SA20 2024

Pretoria Capitals were one of the consistent performers in the inaugural edition of SA20. They won seven and lost three matches to finish the league stage with 32 points.

The Capitals topped the group with five points more than the second-placed Joburg Super Kings. They also held a massive 13-point lead over the third-placed team, Sunrisers Eastern Cape. However, they lost the final to them by four wickets.

The second season of SA20 starts on January 10, with the Sunrisers and the Super Kings kicking off the tournament. Pretoria Capitals will play their opening encounter against Paarl Royals on January 12. They will hope to win the SA20 this time around.

Pretoria Capitals squad for SA20 2024:

Wayne Parnell (c), Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje (ruled out), Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Senuran Muthusamy, Theunis de Bruyn, Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Kyle Verreynne, Matthew Boast, Paul Stirling, Phil Salt, Steve Stolk.

On that note, let's look at the best playing 11 of the Pretoria Capitals ahead of SA20 2024:

Openers: Will Jacks (✈︎) and Phil Salt (WK) (✈︎)

Expand Tweet

Englishmen Will Jacks and Phil Salt will open the innings for the Pretoria Capitals, just like they did in SA20 2023. Jacks and Salt were the two highest run getters for the side last year, with Jacks scoring the sixth-most runs in the tournament despite playing fewer games than the players around him on the list.

Jacks scored 270 runs in seven matches at an average of 38.57 and a strike rate of 201.49. He scored three fifties, including the highest score of 92. His countryman, Salt, will keep wickets for the Capitals. Salt amassed 238 runs in 10 innings at a decent average of 29.75 and a strike rate of 152.56.

Middle order: Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw and Colin Ingram

Expand Tweet

The template of the Pretoria Capitals team includes an all-South African middle order, with Rilee Rossouw being the big-name player at number four. The 34-year-old had a lean SA20 2023, scoring just 202 runs in 12 matches at a mediocre average of 18.36. However, he was the Player of the Match in the semi-final.

Theunis de Bruyn scored 238 runs in 12 innings. Both his average of 21.63 and strike rate of 120.81 will have to be bumped up this season if the Pretoria Capitals are going to have a fruitful campaign.

Colin Ingram is even more experienced than the other two South African middle-order batters in this playing 11. The 38-year-old has been around for a long time and will be itching to improve on his 101.40 strike rate that he had in the inaugural edition, although he only featured in four matches.

All-rounders: Jimmy Neesham (✈︎), Eathen Bosch and Wayne Parnell (C)

Expand Tweet

The lack of impactful runs in the Pretoria Capitals middle order in SA20 2023 was compensated by strong showings by the all-rounders. Jimmy Neesham scored 176 runs at an average of 25.14 and a strike rate of 132.33. He also picked up 14 wickets at a brilliant bowling strike rate of 13.

Eathen Bosch was the find of the tournament for Pretoria Capitals, picking up 15 wickets in 12 matches at a decent economy rate of 8.02 and a solid strike rate of 16. The 25-year-old also contributed 90 runs whenever he got an opportunity to bat. Overall, he was the fourth highest wicket taker in SA20 2023.

Wayne Parnell didn't have the best of seasons, but he still took ten wickets in nine games. He also played a couple of decent cameos in the late middle order. Anrich Nortje is ruled out of SA20 2024, so Parnell's performances will be vital for the Pretoria Capitals.

Bowlers: Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid (✈︎) and Daryn Dupavillon

Expand Tweet

Pretoria Capitals are blessed with a potent bowling attack, which is led by Anrich Nortje and Adil Rashid. In fact, Nortje, Bosch, Neesham and Rashid were all among the top seven wicket takers in the inaugural edition.

Adil Rashid scalped 14 wickets in ten matches, which is a good return for a spinner in South African conditions. He also managed to keep the middle overs relatively quiet with an economy rate of 7.50.

Migael Pretorius dismissed six batters in seven matches. His economy rate of 10.52 was one of the few blemishes in an otherwise perfect bowling performance by the Pretoria Capitals.

Anrich Nortje was the joint-highest wicket taker with Roelof van der Merwe on 20 wickets, but he won't be part of the upcoming season. Daryn Dupavillon could take his place in the playing 11. He has a decent record in T20s, with an economy rate of 7.28 and a strike rate of 16.7 in 45 innings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App