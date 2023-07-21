Best playing 11 of Toronto Nationals ahead of Global T20 Canada 2023

The Global T20 Canada 2023 began on July 20. A total of six teams will compete for the title, with the final scheduled to take place on April 6. All games of this edition will be played at the CAA Centre in Brampton, Ontario and fans can expect exciting contests throughout the competition.

The Vancouver Knights will square off against the Toronto Nationals in the second game of the Global T20 Canada 2023. The Toronto Nationals are a side to look forward to in the competition. They have done a fantastic job to pick quality players in the auction and will be hoping to live up to the expectations.

Ahead of the second game, let’s have a look at the best playing 11 of the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada 2023.

Openers: Colin Munro and Arman Kapoor

Colin Munro of New Zealand is expected to open for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada 2023. The left-handed batter has plenty of experience in the shortest formats. He is a dangerous player once he gets going and will be hoping to contribute for the Nationals in the competition.

Munro will open alongside Arman Kapoor. Kapoor is a right-handed batter from Canada who has great potential. He has featured in only two T20Is for Canada but is a player to look forward to in the Global T20 Canada 2023.

Middle-order: Gerhard Erasmus, Hamza Tariq, Sikandar Raza, Shahid Afridi, Faheem Ashraf

Gerhard Erasmus, the Namibian skipper, will be plying his trade for the Toronto Nationals in the ongoing edition of the Global Canada T20. The right-handed batter has great experience of international level. He rotates the strike and can play the role of an anchor for the Nationals in the tournament.

Hamza Tariq of Canada is expected to keep wickets for the Nationals. The wicketkeeper-batter is a regular member of the national side. He has scored 105 runs in 14 T20Is so far with a highest score of 33. He will look to punch above his weight in the tournament.

Sikandar Raza will be featuring in the Zim Afro T10 2023 and will join the Toronto Nationals after completing his stint in his home country. Raza along with Shahid Afridi are the players on whom the Nationals can rely on. Both have tons of experience under their belt and will certainly play a vital role.

Faheem Ashraf of Pakistan bats left-handed and bowls right-arm pace. He can bowl with the new ball as well as in the death. Ashraf is very good with his off-pace deliveries and often deceives the opposition batters. He is a clean striker of a cricket ball and is very handy with the bat lower down the order.

Bowlers: JJ Smit, Zaman Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farhan Malik

JJ Smit from Namibia has been very impressive for his country in the shorter formats. He is fantastic with his left-arm pace and can score some crucial runs while batting lower down the order. Smit has scored 548 runs in 29 T20Is and has picked up 34 wickets. He will play a key role for the Toronto Nationals in the Global T20 Canada 2023.

Zaman Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi are expected to be the new-ball bowling pair for the Nationals in the Global T20 Canada 2023. Zaman is lethal in the death as well as with the new ball and often troubles the batters with his slingy action. Farooqi has proven his worth in the shortest format and can swing the new ball both ways.

Farhan Malik of Canada will lead the spin-bowling attack. Malik was born in Quetta, Pakistan but migrated to Canada at a young age. He bowls left-arm spin and can also bowl with the new ball. He will look to step up and grab any opportunity that comes his way.