Best possible all-time ODI XI consisting of only captains

Aatam Gajjar
Top 5 / Top 10
1.45K   //    03 Sep 2018, 13:21 IST

In the history of the game, out of all three formats, ODI cricket can be called as the most successful format. The ODI World Cup (formerly World Championship) is the most successful tournament the game has witnessed. ODI cricket began in 1971 with 40 8-ball overs per side game between England and Australia at the MCG. But, later on, 60 overs game was made official for over a decade, but now it has been uniformly fixed to 50 overs.

Like in any other sport, captain plays an integral part in the team. From setting tactical fielding positions to making impactful bowling changes, the captain has the final call. Moreover, scoring runs or taking wickets as a captain will always boost up the confidence of the side. Over the years, many captains have made impactful performances and set an example for the team.

Imagine a hypothetical playing XI consisting of such ODI captains who lead their team from the front. As a point to be noted, this XI contains those captains who flourished their careers during their captainship tenure.


Top Order

1.Sanath Jayasuriya


England v Sri Lanka - 1st Natwest One Day International Series
Sanath Jayasuriya, Former Sri Lankan skipper

This Sri Lankan veteran all-rounder who started his career as a slow left-arm spinner became one of the most attacking openers of all time. He scored 4364 runs in 117 innings as a captain and took 92 wickets. He led the Sri Lankan Cricket team from 1999-2003.

2. Stephen Fleming


Super Eight - New Zealand v South Africa - Cricket World Cup 2007
Stephen Fleming, the former Kiwi Captain

Stephen Fleming is the second most capped ODI captain after Ricky Ponting. In his 217 matches as the Kiwi captain, he scored 6295 runs with 7 centuries and 38 fifties. He contributed to New Zealand's some of the most famous ODI victories of all time.


3. Ricky Ponting


South Africa v Australia - 1st One Day International
Ricky Ponting, former Australian skipper

The captain of the captains! The most captain with the most victories in ODIs has led Australia to 165 victories off the 230 matches. He has also scored most runs as a captain in ODIs, scoring 8491 runs in 220 innings with 22 centuries and 51 fifties.

