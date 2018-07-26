Best T20 XI of the 21st century

The T20 format of cricket came into existence in the early 2000s, however, it became famous only once the inaugural ICC World T20 took place in South Africa in 2007. When a young India side lifted the cup for the first time, no one would have thought that T20 cricket would be as popular as it is today.

However, here we are, with almost every country in the world having a T20 league of its own, the Indian Premier League being the most famous of them all.

Over the past many years, we have seen some great international cricketers grace the field with their presence in the shortest format of the game. These players made the format their own and have been incredible in the development of the game.

So, let’s take a look at the best T20 XI of this decade

Chris Gayle

The first name on this list is a no-brainer. The Universe Boss made the format his own having scored more than 10000 runs over the past 10+ years.

He has lit up every T20 league he has played in and has played equally well for his country as well. He was one of the main reasons why the West Indies won two World T20s, the only nation to have lifted the world cup twice.

To be exact, he has scored 11454 runs in 335 matches for all the teams he has played for. He has scored 21 centuries and holds the record for the highest ever score in a T20 match – 175* which came for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

David Warner

There might be an argument to put Brendon McCullum as the second opener but David Warner edges him out on this list.

The Australian batsman is currently serving a ban from international cricket due to his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate incident.

He has scored a total of 7668 runs in 243 matches across all leagues and international matches. He has scored 6 centuries with a high score of 135. He also led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to victory in the IPL 2016.

