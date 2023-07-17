“Better player is one who can change his game” – Batting coach defends Virat Kohli’s slow innings in 1st IND vs WI Test

Batting coach Vikram Rathour on Sunday, July 16, defended Virat Kohli’s slow innings in the opening Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Day 3 (Friday, July 14).

Rathour lauded the former India captain for his adaptability and defense, especially against left-arm spinners, which keep India in the driving seat. The cricketer-turned-coach reckons that Kohli will surely score a century in the upcoming second Test.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli's 76 runs innings against West Indies in first Test match.



A classic knock from The King Kohli!!



Rathour told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI):

“He [Virat Kohli] is batting very well. As a batting coach, I think cricket is about adaptability. Playing one type of game, he is an aggressive player who likes to dominate, but the better player is one who can change his game. Someone who can play according to the conditions and team requirements is a better player for the team.”

The 54-year-old continued:

“It’s Virat’s biggest quality. He is somebody who can play different formats differently. He can change his game according to the conditions and he has shown that [several times]. On that wicket, it was turning a lot. By the time he came out to bat, there was a huge turn and bounce on offer.

Rathour added:

"The way he defended against left-arm spinners was a lesson for many many youngsters on how to play when the ball goes away from you. The way he defended and played his innings was extremely good to watch. With the approach he is batting, he will surely score a 100.”

Kohli scored 76 runs off 182 balls, including five half-centuries. The right-handed batter shared a century partnership with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for the third wicket and then stitched a 99-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja for the fifth wicket as India declared at 421/5. The partnerships came after India lost back-to-back wickets.

The visitors won the game by an innings and 141 runs with two days to spare.

Virat Kohli eyes plethora of records in 2nd Test against West Indies

During his 76-run knock, Virat Kohli surpassed Virender Sehwag (8,503) to enter the top five highest run-scorers list for India in Tests. He is now only behind VVS Laxman (8,781), Sunil Gavaskar (10,122), Rahul Dravid (13,265), and Sachin Tendulkar (15,921).

The Delhi-born batter also needs just 102 runs to complete 1,000 runs in Tests against West Indies. Kohli will next be seen in action in the second Test against West Indies at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad, starting July 20.