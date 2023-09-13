Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial Tournament 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Bhairab Chandra Mohanty Memorial T20 cricket tournament will be played at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack. The tournament will kick off on September 15 and run till September 22. The Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) will organize this tournament.

A total of eight teams will be seen participating in the tournament. The teams include Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerela, Hyderabad, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha A, and Odisha B. As per the tournament format, the top two teams from the league stage will proceed to the semi-finals.

Furthermore, this tournament will also witness the participation of players who have previously played in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Besides, the Bhairab Chandra Mohanty tournament also has some lucrative cash prizes on offer. The winner will be given a cash award of INR 10 lakh, while the runner-up will be awarded INR 5 lakh. On the other hand, the Player of the Match will get INR 10,000, while the Player of the Tournament will take home INR 50,000.

Bhairab Chandra Mohanty MCT 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Match 1: September 15 - Odisha A vs Jharkhand CC - 2.00 pm

Match 2: September 15 - Himachal Pradesh CC vs Hyderabad CC - 6.00 pm

Match 3: September 16 - Hyderabad CC vs Jharkhand CC - 2.00 pm

Match 4: September 16 - Odisha A vs Himachal Pradesh CC - 6.00 pm

Match 5: September 17 - Odisha A vs Hyderabad CC - 2.00 pm

Match 6: September 17 - Himachal Pradesh CC vs Jharkhand CC - 6.00 pm

Match 7: September 18 - Chhattisgarh CC vs Assam CC - 2.00 pm

Match 8: September 18 - Kerala CC vs Odisha B - 6.00 pm

Match 9: September 19 - Kerala CC vs Assam CC - 2.00 pm

Match 10: September 19 - Chhattisgarh CC vs Odisha B - 6.00 pm

Match 11: September 20 - Assam CC vs Odisha B - 2.00 pm

Match 12: September 20 - Kerala CC vs Chhattisgarh CC - 6.00 pm

Match 13: September 21 - Semi-final 1 - 2.00 pm

Match 14: September 21 - Semi-final 2 - 6.00 pm

Match 15: September 22 - Final - 4.00 pm

Bhairab Chandra Mohanty MCT 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The league will be live-streamed on the Fancode website and app. However, no live telecast of the league will be available on any TV channel in India.

Bhairab Chandra Mohanty MCT 2023: Full Squads

Assam CC:

TBD

Himachal Pradesh CC:

Ankush Bains (wicketkeeper), Sumeet Verma, Prashant Chopra, Ekant Sen, Ankit Kalsi, Nitin Sharma, Shubham Arora, Amit Kumar, Rahul Chauhan, Mahesh Thakur (wicketkeeper), Pankaj Jaiswal, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Akash Vasisht, Innesh Mahajan, Divesh Sharma, Apporav Walia, Ayush Jamwal, Kanwar Abhinay, Arpit Guleria, Vaibhav Arora, Vipin Sharma, Mukul Negi, Prashant Tomar, and Jitender.

Kerela CC:

TBD

Hyderabad CC:

TBD

Jharkhand CC:

Kumar Deobrat, Nazim Siddiqui (wicket-keeper), Vivek Kumar, Aryaman Sen, Saurabh Shekhar, Vikash Kr Vishal, Aayush Bhardwaj, Robin Minz, Pankaj Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Aditya Singh, Vinayak Vikram, Yuvraj Kumar, Pratik Ranjan,, Shahbaz Nadeem, Monu Kumar, Vikash Singh, Sushant Mishra, Supriyo Chakraborty, Bal Krishna, Sankat Tripathi, Vikas Kumar, Harsh Raj, Shubham Kumar Singh, Rounak Kumar, and Ravi Yadav.

Chhattisgarh CC:

TBD

Odisha A:

Subhranshu Senapati (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Yadav, Swastik Samal, Sandeep Patnaik, Tarini Sa, Rakesh Pattanaik, Sunil Roul, Subham Strajit, Subham Nayak, Prayash Singh, Jamala Mohapatra, and Tapas Das.

Odisha B:

Shantanu Mishra, Pradeep Pradhan, Prabin Luha, Soubhagya Rout, Aasirwad Swain (wicketkeeper), Gaurav Choudhary, Govinda Poddar, Debabrata Pradhan, Suryakant Pradhan, Rajesh Mohanty, Harshit Rathod, Jayanta Behera, and Mushtaq Beg.