Bharat Arun, R Sridhar to continue with their roles; Vikram Rathour set to become new batting coach for Team India

Bharath Arun (Right)

The MSK Prasad-led All-India Senior Selection Committee announced the candidates who have been selected for the various posts of India's support staff at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on August 22nd, Thursday.

The committee began its interview process for as many as six posts including the main ones like Batting Coach, Bowling Coach and Fielding coach on Monday.

The incumbents, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar held onto their roles of Bowling and Fielding Coach respectively but there was a change in the batting department. Ex-selector Vikram Rathour was appointed as the new batting coach. He will be replacing Sanjay Bangar for this role.

Rathour was a national team selector under Sandeep Patil's helm until 2016. This appointment will bring an end to Bangar's five-year association with the senior team as the batting coach.

Meanwhile, Physiotherapist Nitin Patel will rejoin India's support staff after a four-year absence. He was incidentally the team's physio during the historic World Cup victory in 2011. He will be replacing Patrick Farhart who decided against continuing in the role after the 2019 World Cup campaign.

Apart from these positions, Girish Dongre became the new administrative manager for the team.

The selection committee has also decided to call the following candidates for the post of Strength and Conditioning Coach to the NCA for a second round of interviews to assess their practical skills.

Candidates - Mr. Luke Woodhouse, Mr. Grant Luden, Mr. Rajnikanth Sivagnanam, Mr. Nick Webb and Mr. Anand Date.

All these candidates will be appointed for a period of 2 years, beginning Freedom Series, 2019 and up until the WT20 2021. Head Coach Ravi Shastri, who was reappointed recently also got the same period of two years until 2021. The BCCI'S CEO has requested to take the necessary steps to conclude the appointments.