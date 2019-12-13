Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of ODI series against West Indies

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India’s pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series against West Indies owing to a groin injury. The ODI series kicks off on 15th December at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. In all likelihood, Shardul Thakur will replace him in the ODI squad but no official statement has been released by the BCCI yet.

As per reports by ESPN Cricinfo, it has been learnt that Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up the injury during the T20I series against the Windies which they won 2-1. There has been no clarity on the seriousness of the injury. However, it is believed that the nature of the injury has no relevance with the hamstring injury which restricted Bhuvneshwar’s participation in the World Cup earlier this year.

The selectors are seeking a final word from the team’s medical staff and will thereby name a replacement for Bhuvneshwar. As of now, Shardul has emerged as the frontrunner to take his place. It will be a huge setback for Bhuvneshwar who has been pegged back by several injuries in the recent past. He was forced to leave the field during the World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan and only made a return during the semi-final against New Zealand. Bhuvi went onto miss the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

India had already suffered a setback when Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the series owing to a knee injury he sustained during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Men in Blue will look to continue their dominance in bilateral ODI series when they meet West Indies in a three match starting on 15th December.

The absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar will put some extra pressure on Mohammed Shami who will be leading the attack. With Jasprit Bumrah already on the fringes, the India bowlers might have their work cut out against a fearless West Indies batting line-up. It will also be an opportunity for the other players to rise to the occasion.