Big Bash League 2021-22, Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details 

The Adelaide Strikers will be up against the Sydney Sixers in Match 52 of the Big Bash League 2021-22. Adelaide Oval will be the venue for this game between the two sides.

The Sydney Sixers won by four wickets when the two sides met earlier this season. Bowling first, they stopped the Strikers at a below-par score of 147/8. Thomas Kelly was the highest run-scorer for his side with 41 runs. Jonathan Wells managed 32 runs and Matt Renshaw scored 24. Sean Abott and Daniel Christian picked up three wickets each.

The Sixers chased the target with four wickets remaining. They received crucial contributions from Jordan Silk (36 runs), Moises Henriques (28), Josh Philippe (23), and James Vince (21). Rashid Khan picked up three wickets while George Garton scalped two.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, Match 52, Big Bash League 2021-22.

Date and Time: 17th January 2022, 11:35 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Adelaide Oval has seen an average first innings score of 165 so far. Spinners get some assistance off the wicket as the game progresses but overall this is a good track for batting. Teams batting first have won 37 out of the 61 games played here.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Weather Report

The weather will be clear with sun out throughout the day. The temperature will be around 22-24 degrees celsius during the match.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers

Adelaide have won their last two games consecutively and are looking really good as a team. Their batters have started doing well while the bowlers have done a good job till now in the tournament.

Matt Short has been their best player alongside Jono Wells and young pacer Henry Thornton. They will look to continue their good form in this game as well

Probable XI

Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Ian Cockbain, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (c), Harry Conway/Wes Agar, Fawad Ahmed.

Sydney Sixers

The Sixers, too, are coming off a dominating win against the in-form Sydney Thunder. The defending champions and three-time winners are one of the best teams in the competition and are playing like a champion side.

Their batters are doing well and the bowlers have been excellent as well. Skipper Moises Henriques, Joshua Philippe, Dan Christian, Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis have been very consistent for them.

Probable XI

Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques(c), Dan Christian, Jordan Silk, Sean Abott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Steve O’Keefe.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

Both sides have won their last two games and will come into this match high on confidence. There are some quality players in both the teams and it will be a very exciting contest between the two.

The Sixers, however, look like a more balanced team but the Strikers shouldn't be taken lightly especially how they’ve performed in the last two games.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this match.

Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers Telecast and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv.

