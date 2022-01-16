Big Bash League 2021-22, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Table-toppers Perth Scorchers will lock horns with the Brisbane Heat in the 53rd game of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22. The game will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

The Perth Scorchers have been in outstanding form in this tournament winning 10 matches out of 13 and are at the top of the points table.

The Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, have struggled really badly and have won only three games out of the 11 they’ve played. They are most probably out of playoff contention.

Perth won the match by six runs when these two sides played earlier this season. Batting first, Perth scored 155 runs thanks to Kurtis Patterson, who made a brilliant 55 off just 30 balls.

Laurie Evans (33 runs) and Ashton Turner (28 runs) assisted him well. Cameron Gannon picked up two wickets for the Heat while Xavier Bartlett, Liam Guthrie, Mujeeb ur Rahman and James Bazley each took a wicket.

Brisbane fell six runs short of the target despite contributions from Sam Heazlett (34 runs), Xavier Bartlett (34 runs) and Chris Lynn (27 runs). Matthew Kelly picked up four wickets, while Andrew Tye got two under his name.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers, Match 53, Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 17, 2022, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands (Marvel) Stadium, Melbourne

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Docklands stadium was traditionally a slow one but it has been a belter of a wicket this season with a couple of 200+ scores.

The average first innings score on this wicket is around 160 runs but it’s 170+ this season. Teams will look to chase after winning the toss.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Weather Report

It will be a good sunny day for playing cricket. The temperature will be around 21-24°C throughout the game time.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat have struggled this season and when they started to play good cricket COVID struck their team and almost all of the big names were out for a few games.

All their big players, including Ben Duckett, Mark Steketee and Michal Neser, are back for this game and they'll expect to bounce back to winning ways.

Probable XI

Chris Lynn, Nathan McSweeney, Lachlan Pfeffer, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Pierson (c & wk), Michael Neser, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann, Mitch Swepson

Perth Scorchers

Perth are playing some really good cricket this season. Their bowlers have been the main reason for their excellent performances and they have been assisted well by the batters.

Mitchell Marsh and Jos Inglis have returned from national duty and will be available for this game.

Probable XI

Jos Inglis (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Match Prediction

Big players are available for both sides in this game. Despite that it's going to be very tough for the Brisbane Heat to win against this Perth Scorchers side which is in great form.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win this game.

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Channel List and Live Telecast Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony Liv.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

