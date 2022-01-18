Big Bash League 2021-22, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers will be up against each other in the 36th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 earlier this season.

The Sydney Sixers are placed second in the points table with eight wins and four losses in 13 games. Their remaining match ended with no result. Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat are in seventh position with only three wins and 10 defeats from 13 matches.

Sydney won the first thriller of a game between the two sides earlier this season by a couple of wickets. Batting first, Brisbane were bowled out for just 105 runs.

Jack Wildermuth top-scored with 27 runs, while Max Bryant (22) and Ben Duckett (21) also scored in the twenties. Sean Abbott picked up four wickets, while Hayden Kerr and Ben Dwarshuis picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

Chasing the target, the Sixers got off to a horrible start and were eight down for just 47 runs. Sean Abbott (37) and Ben Dwarshuis (23) stitched a much-needed partnership for the club and took them past the victory line.

Speaking of Brisbane's bowlers, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley and Jack Wildermuth picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 36 (Rescheduled), Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 19, 2022, 7:35 AM IST.

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba is a decent wicket to bat on. The average first innings score on this ground is 164 runs. Chasing teams have won 26 out of 49 matches.

The big dimensions of the ground keep the spinners in play as well.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Weather Forecast

The temperature will be around 27-29 degrees Celsius during the match.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Brisbane Heat have had a forgettable outing in BBL 11 and this will be their last game this season. They’ll look to end their campaign on a winning note.

Marnus Labuschagne has returned from international duty and is likely to start for the Brisbane-based club.

Probable XI: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson ( c & wk), James Bazley, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Matt Kuhnemann/Xavier Bartlett, Mitch Swepson

Sydney Sixers

The defending champions have played like a champion side throughout the tournament. However, they lost their last match against the Adelaide Strikers.

Players like Joshua Phillippe, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott and Daniel Christian have been consistent performers for them. Nathan Lyon will be available for selection, having returned from international duty.

Probable XI: Joshua Phillipe (wk), Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Daniel Christian, Justin Avendano, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Lyon, Jackson Bird

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

Brisbane have struggled throughout the tournament, while Sydney have been consistent so far. The Sixers are more balanced as a team and will start this fixture as favorites.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this match.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

