Big Bash League 2021-22, Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Hobart Hurricanes take on the Melbourne Renegades in Match 52 of the Big Bash League at the Blundstone Arena on 18th January.

The Hobart Hurricanes have blown hot and cold this season. Having won six of their 12 games in the tournament so far, they are currently placed fifth in the points table. The Hurricanes beat the Sydney Thunder by nine runs in their most recent match.

Batting first, the Hurricanes put up a massive 177-run total. Matthew Wade was the star with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 54-ball 83. Caleb Jewell (32-ball 51) and Ben McDermott (15-ball 18) chipped in with crucial runs to propel the Hurricanes' total.

Defending an above par total, the Hurricanes bowlers got the job done for their team. Riley Meredith (3/29) and Jordan Thompson (3/24) were the top wicket-takers for the team. Crucial spells from Sandeep Lamichane (2/26) and Darcy Short (1/20) ensured that the Thunder fell short of the target.

The Melbourne Renegades, meanwhile, have had a rather disappointing run this season of the BBL. Having won only three of their 12 games in the tournament so far, they are currently placed eighth in the points table. The Renegades were beaten by the Melbourne Stars by six wickets in their last match.

Batting first, the Renegades could only manage a 122-run total. Aaron Finch (44-ball 45) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (39-ball 32) were the top-scorers for the Renegades. Defending a below par total, the Renegades’ bowlers fell prey to a rampant Glenn Maxwell.

Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan, Kane Richardson and Cameron Boyce each chipped in with a wicket but couldn’t pull off what seemed a herculean task.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 52 BBL 2021-22.

Date: 18th January 2022.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Blundstone Arena, Hobart.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report.

Blundstone Arena has a good cricketing surface. The pitch is expected to assist the batters, who can play their shots post a careful initial passage of play.

The pacers need to provide their team with timely breakthroughs. The pacers can very well dictate terms on this surface. Teams will look to win the toss and chase on this surface.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Report

Intermittently overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 11 and 19 degrees Celsius. Spells of rain are expected.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade, Caleb Jewell and Ben McDermott have been sensational with the bat. Darcy Short has contributed with some crucial all-round performances. Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichane and Thomas Rogers have been clinical with the ball.

Probable XI

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Tim David, Peter Handscomb, Jordan Thompson, Mitchell Owen, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichane.

Melbourne Renegades

Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch will play crucial roles with the bat in hand. Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson and Zahir Khan have been clinical with the ball.

Probable XI

Shaun Marsh, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson (c), Aaron Finch, Sam Harper (wk), Jack Prestwidge, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Josh Lalor.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes are in a comfortable position on the points table. They will be looking to win this encounter and secure a play-off spot.

The Renegades, meanwhile, will look to end the tournament on a high by winning their last few matches. Hobart Hurricanes are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

