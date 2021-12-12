Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 11: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Brisbane Heat will take on the Melbourne Renegades in Match 11 of the BBL at Metricon Stadium on Monday, 13th December.

The Brisbane Heat have lost both their matches heading into this encounter. The Sydney Thunder beat them by seven wickets in their tournament-opener. They then lost to the Perth Scorchers by six runs in their second match of the tournament.

Ben Duckett and Sam Heazlett were impressive with the bat in hand in their opening encounter. Xavier Bartlett put up an impressive all-round performance, scoring much-needed runs and providing crucial break-throughs while Liam Guthrie was the best bowler.

In their second game of the tournament, the Heat bowlers did a great job of restricting the Scorchers to a modest 157-run total. Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, James Bazley and Liam Guthrie each claimed a wicket and provided timely break-throughs.

Cameron Gannon was the leading wicket-taker with figures of 2/32. While the star-studded Heat's batting line-up did not fire, the Heat found an unlikely hero with the bat in hand in the form of Bartlett.

Scoring a 25-ball 34, he ensured that the Heat fought on until the last delivery. Sam Heazlett scored a quick-fire 17-ball 34 to keep the Heat in the game.

The Melbourne Renegades have won only one of their two matches in the tournament so far. They beat the Adelaide Strikers by two runs in their tournament-opener. They then went on to lose the reverse fixture by 49 runs.

Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey and James Seymour were impressive with the bat in hand in their first game. Zahir Khan and Will Sutherland were the pick of the bowlers. Reece Topley, James Pattinson and Kane Richardson also played crucial roles with the ball in hand.

In their second encounter against the Strikers, the bowlers did a great job of restricting the Renegades to a 149-run total while bowling first. Richardson (4/32) and Topley (3/32) were the stars with ball in hand. Zahir Khan (2/33) and Pattinson (1/27) were also impressive with the ball in hand.

Sam Harper (31-ball 33) and Mackenzie Harvey (12-ball 19) ensured that the Renegades got of to a great start. However, some good bowling from the Strikers saw the Renegades collapse from 72/2 to get bowled out for 100 runs, losing eight wickets for 28 runs.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 11, BBL 2021-22.

Date: 13th December 2021.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Metricon Stadium, Carrara.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The surface at Metricon Stadium is a good sporting surface and is expected to assist the bowlers more than the batters. The pacers need to set the tone for their team and bowl the right areas upfront.

The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface while the team that bats first will look to breach the 160-run mark and then defend it.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 18 and 27 degrees Celsius. No rain-interruptions are expected throughout the day’s play.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Xavier Barttlet, Cameroon Gannon, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie.

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Jonathan Merlo, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Will Sutherland, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson (c), Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

The Brisbane Heat have a well-balanced side but have not been in great form recently and they will see this contest as a chance at redemption. The Melbourne Renegades are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

The Brisbane Heat will have to bat well if they are to beat the Renegades.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

