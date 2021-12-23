Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 19: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Hobart Hurricanes take on the Melbourne Stars in Match 19 of the BBL at the Blundstone Arena on Friday, 24th December.

The Hobart Hurricanes have won only one of their four previous games heading into this encounter and are currently placed seventh in the points table. They lost their tournament-opener to the Sydney Sixers by 14 runs.

The Hurricanes then went on to beat the Sixers by 44 runs in what was a rain-curtailed encounter to register their first win of the tournament. A defeat to the Perth Scorchers by 53 runs in their third game of the tournament soon followed. The Scorchers handed them a 42 run defeat in the reverse fixture.

In their previous game, heading into this encounter, they were handed their third loss of the tournament by the Perth Scorchers. Thomas Rogers (2/21) and Jordan Thompson (3/33) were the stars with the ball in hand. Riley Meredith gave away just a single run and took one wicket in the one over that he bowled.

Chasing a modest 168-run total, the Hurricanes' batting line-up crumbled as none of the batters were able to get off to a good start, managing only 125 runs in their quota of overs. Nathan Ellis (15-ball 20) and Wil Parker (17-ball 25) were the top-scorers for the Hurricanes.

The Melbourne Stars have won two of their previous four games heading into this encounter and are currently placed sixth in the points table. They faced a humiliating 152 runs defeat at the hands of the Sydney Sixers in their tournament-opener.

The Stars then registered a 4-run victory over the Sydney Thunder in what was a closely contested match. They registered their second win of the tournament, beating the Thunders by 6 wickets in the reverse fixture. They were once again beaten by the Sixers by 7 wickets in the reverse fixture.

In their previous game, they were handed their second defeat of the tournament by a formidable Sixers side. Batting first, the Stars registered a 177 run total courtesy of a magnificent century from the bat of skipper Glenn Maxwell (57-ball 103). Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright and Nick Larkin played crucial cameos with the bat in hand.

Defending an above-average total, the Stars bowlers fell prey to a rampant Josh Phillippe. Brody Couch, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile claimed a wicket each, but were unable to stem the flow of runs as the Sixers chased down the target with 7 wickets and 2 balls to spare.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Match 19 BBL 2021-22

Date: 24th December 2021

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Blundstone Arena, Hobart

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Pitch Report

The surface at Adelaide Oval is a good cricketing surface. It is expected to assist the batters, who can play their shots post a careful initial passage of play. The pacers need to make the most of the initial passage and provide their team with timely break-throughs.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 14 and 24 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected throughout the day’s play.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c &wk) , D'Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Harry Brook, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Tom Rogers, Wil Parker, Sandeep Lamichane.

Melbourne Stars

Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Andre Russell, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Qais Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Brody Couch.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

The Melbourne Stars are a formidable side and the inclusion of Andre Russell and Qais Ahmed has added an additional dimension to their team. The Melbourne Stars are favorites to finish on top in this encounter. The Hurricanes are a strong side and cannot be counted out but need to put up a strong bowling performance if they are to topple the Stars.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

