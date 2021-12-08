Big Bash League 2021-22, Match 6: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades - Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Adelaide Strikers take on the Melbourne Renegades in Match 6 of the BBL at the Adelaide Oval, on 9th December.

The Renegades had a great start to the tournament as they won an edge-of-the-seat thriller against the Strikers in their tournament-opener.

Batting first, the Renegades got of to a flying start, courtesy Sam Harper (28-ball 33) and Mackenzie Harvey (46-ball 56). Cameos from James Seymour (14-ball 23) and Mohammad Nabi (9-ball 12) helped the Renegades reach a defendable total of 154 runs.

Zahir Khan (3/24) and Will Sutherland (2/13) were the stars with the ball in hand. Reece Topley, Kane Richardson and James Pattinson each claimed a scalp and ensured timely breakthroughs for their side.

With nine runs needed off the last over, James Pattinson delivered and ensured that his team registered a two-run victory over the Strikers.

The Strikers, meanwhile, have had a rather disappointing start to the tournament, having lost a nail-biting encounter to the Renegades. The bowlers did a great job of restricting an explosive Renegades batting line-up to a modest 153-run total.

Peter Siddle was a touch more expensive but was also the highest wicket-taker as he claimed figures of 3/42. George Garton and Daniel Worrall scalped two wickets and ensured that the Renegades lost wickets regularly. Rashid Khan and Matthew Short claimed one wicket each.

Matthew Short (18-ball 29) and Jake Weatherald (17-ball 18) ensured that the Strikers were in a great position at the end of the powerplay. Harry Nielsen (30-ball 30) and Daniel Drew (20-ball 23) helped the Strikers remain on track to chase down a modest 154-run target. A brilliant last over from Pattinson denied the Strikers the win as they fell agonizingly short of the target.

The Strikers will be itching to exact revenge in the reverse fixture and claim their first victory of the tournament.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details

Match: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 06 BBL 2021-22.

Date: 9th December 2021.

Time: 2:05 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The surface at the Adelaide Oval is a good cricketing surface. However, it is expected to assist the batters more than the bowlers.

The bowlers need to hit the back of a length consistently to extract the help on offer from the surface. The team that wins the toss would like to chase on this surface. The team that bats first would like to register a 150+ runs total.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Report

Intermittent spells of partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. Temperatures are likely to range between 11 and 21 degrees Celsius. No rain-interruptions are expected throughout the game.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Jake Weatherald, Harry Nielsen (wk), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Daniel Drew, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle (c), Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar.

Melbourne Renegades: Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Jonathan Merlo, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson (c), Reece Topley, Zahir Khan.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

The Adelaide Strikers are balanced, while the Renegades will miss a few key players owing to national duty. The Adelaide Strikers are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

