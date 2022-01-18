Big Bash League 2021-22 Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Stars and the Hobart Hurricanes will lock horns in the 56th match of the Big Bash League.

The Melbourne Stars are placed are in the sixth position, with six wins and seven defeats in 13 matches. Hobart, on the other hand, have won seven games and lost six games and are in fifth place.

Hobart defeated the Stars by 24 runs earlier this season. They scored 180 runs batting first thanks to Ben McDermott who scored 67 runs. Andre Rusell picked up three wickets while Nathan Coulter-Nile picked up two for the Stars.

The Stars fell short by 24 runs while chasing the target. Joe Clarke scored 52 runs while none of the other batters got going. Hilton Cartwright scored 26 runs and Joe Burns scored 22. Riley Meredith and Thomas Rogers picked up three wickets each for the Hurricanes.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 56, Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: 19th January 2022, 2:20 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The pitch at the MCG has been slightly slow. Spinners and slow bowlers or bowlers with variations will get assistance off this wicket especially in the second half of the match. The average 1st innings score here is 157 runs. Chasing teams have won 32 games out of 62. The team winning the toss will look to bat first.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

It will be a sunny day in Melbourne with the temperature at around 24-27 degrees Celsius during the game.

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

The Stars have had a mixed tournament so far and it will be a must-win game for them if they are to proceed to the playoffs. Marcus Stoinis hasn't fired till now and the team will expect him to do well when it’s needed the most.

Probable XI: Glenn Maxwell (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Joe Burns, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sam Rainbird, Brody Couch, Adam Zampa, Ahmed Daniyal

Hobart Hurricanes

It’s a do-or-die game for Hobart as well. If they win, they will proceed to the play-offs. Scott Boland is available for this game. The Hurricanes will expect their senior players in Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, D’Arcy Short to perform in this game.

Probable XI: Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade ( c & wk), D’Arcy Short, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Thomas Rogers, Scott Boland, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

Both teams are equally balanced but Hobart’s batsmen have been more consistent than the Melbourne Stars and this may tilt the game in their favor. The Stars have many big players and they won’t be an easy team to face.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win the match

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

