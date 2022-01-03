Big Bash League 2021, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Brisbane Heat will lock horns with the Sydney Sixers in 34th match of the Big Bash League 2021. Carrara Oval in Queensland will host this exciting clash.

Brisbane Heat have played eight games so far this season and won three. They have 14 points under their belt and are placed fifth in the table. They got the better of Hobart Hurricanes in their previous game.

After being asked to bat first, the Heat posted 150 on the board, after having lost eight wickets. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Hurricanes to 136, winning the game by 14 runs. They will be hoping to put in yet another all-round performance on Tuesday against the Sixers.

The Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, have won six games out of eight. They have 23 points to their name, are placed second and will be high on confidence. Their last game against the Renegades was washed out due to rain. They faced the Heat before that, defeating them in a thriller.

The bowlers did a fine job of knocking over the Heat on 105 in 19.1 overs. The Sixers endured a shaky start to the chase but a brilliant partnership between Sean Abbott and Ben Dwarshuis helped them chase down the total on the last ball of their innings.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Details:

Match: Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers, Match 34, Big Bash League 2021

Date and Time: January 4th 2021, Tuesday, 01:45 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The pitch at Carrara Oval is good for batting. The batters will enjoy batting on this surface as the ball will come nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes on this surface.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Queensland is expected to range between 22 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat

Contributions from Sam Heazlett (26), Jack Wildermuth (28) and James Bazley (44*) helped them put 150 on the board against Hurricanes. Xavier Bartlett and Mujeeb Ur Rahman picked up four and three wickets respectively to help them defend the total successfully.

Probable XI

Chris Lynn, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jack Wildermuth

Sydney Sixers

Sean Abbott starred with the ball, picking up four wickets as they knocked over the Heat on 105. A solid partnership between Abbott (37*) and Ben Dwarshuis (23*) helped them chase down the total with two wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr, Shadab Khan, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

The Heat fired in unison in their last game to defeat the Hurricanes. The Sixers, on the other hand, have been brilliant throughout the competition and will look to keep performing the same way going forward.

Sydney Sixers have a good balance in their side and expect them to beat the Brisbane Heat on Tuesday.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this encounter.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Chris Lynn to score a fifty? Yes No 1 votes so far