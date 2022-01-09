Big Bash League 2021, Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Hobart Hurricanes will take on the Sydney Thunder in Match 44 of the Big Bash League (BBL) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 10.

The Hobart Hurricanes have not been able to gather momentum so far in the tournament. Having won five of their 10 games, they are currently positioned fourth in the points table.

With three wins in their last five games, the Hurricanes will look to end the league stage on a high. They defeated the Brisbane Heat by eight wickets in their most recent encounter.

Bowling first, the Hurricanes restricted the Heat to a chaseable 144-run total. Sandeep Lamichane (2/23) and Mitchell Owen (2/25) were the wreckers-in-chief with the ball in hand.

Riley Meredith, Thomas Rogers and Tim David chipped in with one wicket each. Ben McDermott scored a 61-ball 93 and ensured that his team got over the finishing line comfortably.

Cameos from the bat of Peter Handscomb (33-ball 27) and Darcy Short (5-ball 12) ensured that the Hurricanes chased down the target with over two overs to spare.

The Sydney Thunder have played some sublime cricket throughout the tournament. Having won seven of their 10 games, they are currently placed second in the points table.

The Thunder have gone from strength to strength as the tournament has progressed and won five of their last five games. They registered a 129-run victory against the Melbourne Renegades in their last fixture.

Batting first, the Thunder piled on a mammoth 209-run total. Alex Hales (28- ball 63) and Daniel Sams (44-ball 98*) were the stars with the bat in hand. Cameos from Jason Sangha (23-ball 21) and Matthew Gilkes (8-ball 10) were imperative for the Thunder.

Defending a gigantic total, the Thunder bowlers bundled out the Renegades for a paltry 80-run total. Mohammad Hasnain was the wrecker-in-chief, claiming figures of 3/22.

Tanveer Sangha and Gurinder Sandhu claimed two wickets each and ensured that the Renegades innings didn’t gather any momentum. Nathan McAndrew and Daniel Sams each claimed a wicket.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder, Match 44 BBL 2021-22.

Date: January 10, 2022.

Time: 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Pitch Report

The surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a good cricketing surface. The pitch is expected to assist the batters, who can play their shots post a careful initial passage of play.

The pacers need to provide their team with timely breakthroughs and could very well dictate terms on this surface. Teams will look to win the toss and chase on this surface.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius. Intermittent spells of rain and thunderstorms could be expected.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Probable XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

Ben McDermott has been in some sublime form with the bat recently. Sandeep Lamichane coming into form has had an impact on the team’s balance.

Thomas Rogers and Riley Meredith will be the ones to look out for with the ball in hand.

Probable XI

Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott (wk), Peter Handscomb (c), Darcy Short, Tim David, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Owen, Sandeep Lamichane, Thomas Rogers, Riley Meredith, Will Sanders.

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gilkes and Alex Hales have been impressive up top for the Thunder. Jason Sangha and Oliver Davies could end up playing crucial roles with the bat in hand.

Daniel Sams has put up some great all-round performances. Mohammad Hasnain, Gurinder Sandhu and Tanveer Sangha have been impressive with the ball lately.

Probable XI

Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha (c), Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Baxter Holt (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Both sides have picked up some great form recently and have some serious talent in their ranks. A cracker of a match is on the cards as we inch closer to the playoff stages.

All that being said, the Sydney Thunder are favorites to finish on top in this encounter. A serious batting performance from the Hurricanes could see the Thunder reeling in this encounter.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

