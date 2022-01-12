Big Bash League 2021, Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Match 48 of the Big Bash League 2021-22 will see Melbourne Renegades take on Melbourne Stars at Docklands Stadium.

Melbourne Renegades have 15 points to their name. They have won only three games out of 11 this season and are in search of some momentum.

The Renegades lost to Sydney Sixers in their previous fixture. Batting first, the Sixers posted 150 on the board in their 20 overs. The Renegades faltered in the chase as they were bundled out on 105 in 17 overs, losing the game by 45 runs. The Renegades will be hoping to bounce back in their upcoming fixture against the Stars.

Melbourne Stars, meanwhile, are having a poor season this time around. They have won four games out of 10 and have 14 points under their belt.

The Stars suffered a loss against the Perth Scorchers in their last game. After electing to bat first, the Scorchers scored 196 in their 20 overs, losing three wickets. The Stars tried hard, but a lack of partnerships resulted in them falling short by 47 runs.

They need to be on their toes while facing the Renegades on Thursday.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars, Match 48, Big Bash League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 13th 2021, Thursday, 02:05 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Pitch Report

The pitch at Docklands Stadium is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers need to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Melbourne are expected to range between 21 and 33 degrees Celsius. We expect a full game as there is no chance of rain predicted on Thursday.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Kane Richardson and Cameron Boyce picked up two wickets apiece as they restricted the Sixers to 150. Shaun Marsh was good with the bat, top-scoring with 39 but a lack of contributions from other batters resulted in them getting knocked over on 105.

Probable XI

Jake Fraser, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Mackenzie Harvey, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan

Melbourne Stars

Haris Rauf picked up two wickets but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Scorchers scored 196. Beau Webster, opening the batting, scored 63 but a lack of support meant that they only managed to score 149, falling short by 47 runs.

Probable XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Nick Larkin, Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Sam Rainbird, Qais Ahmad, Adam Zampa (c), Haris Rauf, Brody Couch, Clint Hinchliffe

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous games. Both will thus be desperately searching for a win in their upcoming fixture.

Melbourne Stars have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top in the Melbourne Derby on Thursday.

Prediction: Melbourne Stars to win this encounter.

Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

