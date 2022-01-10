Big Bash League 2021, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades take on the Sydney Sixers in Match 45 of the BBL at Simonds Stadium on January 11.

The Melbourne Renegades have by their standards had a rather disappointing run in the tournament so far. Having won just three of their 10 games so far in the tournament, they are currently positioned sixth in the points table.

Following their win in their tournament opener against the Adelaide Strikers by two runs, their form has tapered off. Their next six results included five losses and one washout.

They seem to be back on track, having won two of their last three games. Heading into this encounter, they were handed a 129-run defeat by an in-form Sydney Thunder outfit.

Bowling first, the Renegades bowlers failed to restrict the Thunder batting line-up to a chaseable score. Kane Richardson (2/39) was the top wicket-taker for the Renegades.

Zak Evans, Nic Maddinson, Zahir Khan and Will Sutherland chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing a mammoth 210-run target, the Renegades batters crumbled and were bundled out for just 80 runs. Aaron Finch, James Seymour and Kane Richardson were the only ones able to make it to double figures.

The Sydney Sixers have had a rather desirable run in the tournament so far. With six wins in 10 games in the tournament so far, they are comfortably seated third in the points table.

Having started off the tournament well with four wins in their first five games, their form has also tapered off a touch, winning just two of their last five games. The Sixers lost to the Perth Scorchers by five wickets in their most recent fixture.

Batting first, the explosive Sixers batting line-up put up a defendable 151-run total. Josh Phillippe (22-ball 32) and Dan Christian (20-ball 35) were the stars with the bat in hand.

Justin Avendano (22-ball 23), Daniel Hughes (25-ball 24) and Jordan Silk (22-ball 26) played crucial cameos to propel the Sixers total. Defending an above-par total, the Sixers bowlers were unable to stop the Scorchers batters.

Ben Dwarshuis was their top wicket-taker with figures of 2/34. Jackson Bird, Hayden Kerr and Shadab Khan chipped in with one wicket each.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Match 45 BBL 2021-22.

Date: January 11, 2022.

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The surface at Simonds Stadium is a good cricketing surface. The pitch is expected to offer equal assistance to the batters as well as the bowlers. The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius. Intermittent spells of rain are expected throughout the day.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh will be playing crucial roles with the bat. Nic Maddinson has put in some great all-round performances. Kane Richardson and Zahir Khan will play decisive roles with the ball in hand.

Probable XI

Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Nic Maddinson (c), Mackenzie Harvey, James Seymour, Kane Richardson, Zahir Khan, Josh Lalor, Zak Evans.

Sydney Sixers

Josh Phillippe and Daniel Hughes will be crucial with the bat in hand. Dan Christian and Ben Dwarshuis put in some decisive all-round performances. Hayden Kerr and Jackson Bird will be playing important roles with the ball.

Probable XI

Josh Phillippe (wk), Justin Avendano, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes (c), Jordan Silk, Dan Christian, Shadab Khan, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

Both sides have their fair share of pluses and minuses. However, the Sydney Sixers have some explosive hitters amongst their ranks who can turn the game on its head within a blink of an eye.

The Sydney Sixers are the favorites to finish on top in this encounter. All that being said, the Renegades are a formidable opponent and won't be pushovers.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

