Big Bash League 2021, Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Stars take on the Adelaide Strikers in match 43 of the Big Bash League (BBL) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 10.

The Melbourne Stars have so far failed to gather any sort of momentum in the tournament. With three wins in eight games, they are currently placed last in the points table.

Having started off well, winning two of their first three games, their form has tapered off and they have managed to win only one of their next five games.

Heading into this encounter, they were handed a five-wicket defeat by the Melbourne Renegades. Batting first, the Melbourne Stars only managed to get to a modest total of 126 runs.

Travis Dean (26-ball 32) and Hilton Cartwright (29-ball 41) were the stars with the bat in hand. Defending a below-par total, the Stars bowlers gave it their best but were unable to pull back the Renegades.

Haris Rauf, Qais Ahmed and Ahmed Daniyal each claimed a wicket. Tom O’Connell was the star with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 2/11.

The Adelaide Strikers, much like their counterparts, have failed to do anything substantial to gather momentum in the tournament. Missing key players owing to national duty and COVID scare, the Strikers have seemed toothless on countless occasions in the tournament.

The Strikers have picked up Bash Boost points regularly but have failed to get past the finish line. Their first victory came against the Melbourne Renegades, as they beat them by 49 runs. They claimed their second victory, beating the Hobart Hurricanes by seven wickets.

Bowling first, the Strikers reduced the Hurricanes' batting line-up to a 126-run total. Peter Siddle was the star with ball in hand, claiming figures of 5/23, providing crucial and timely breakthroughs as he ensured that the Hurricanes innings never gathered momentum.

Rashid Khan (2/26), Matthew Short (1/25) and Harry Conway (1/24) played supporting roles with ball in hand. Chasing a modest total, the Strikers batters did not falter as they chased down the target with nearly five overs to spare.

Matthew Short was the star with the bat in hand and scored the bulk of the team’s runs, scoring an unbeaten 44-ball 72. Jonathan Wells, Matt Renshaw and Henry Hunt chipped in with crucial runs.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 43 BBL 2021-22

Date: January 10, 2022

Time: 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Pitch Report

The surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a good cricketing surface. The track is expected to assist the batters, who can play their shots post a careful initial passage of play.

The pacers need to provide their team with timely breakthroughs and could very well dictate terms on this surface. Teams will look to win the toss and chase on this surface.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are expected to range between 18 and 24 degrees Celsius. Intermittent spells of rain and thunderstorms could be expected.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

Travis Dean, Joe Burns, Joe Clarke (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Adam Zampa (c), Qais Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Patrick Rowe, Tom O’Connell, Nick Larkin.

Adelaide Strikers

Matthew Short, Henry Hunt, Matt Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Tom Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Rashid Khan, Harry Conway, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers Match Prediction

The Adelaide Strikers have put themselves in a dominant position heading into this encounter and will be high on confidence. The Melbourne Stars are missing a few key players and the youngsters will be looking to grab this opportunity with both hands.

The Melbourne Stars are favorites to finish on top in this encounter. That being said, rule the Strikers out at your own peril. A strong bowling performance from the Strikers could see the Stars reeling in this encounter.

Melbourne Stars vs Adelaide Strikers TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

