Big Bash League 2021, Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Melbourne Stars and Brisbane Heat are set to lock horns in the.51st game of the 2021-22 BBL on Sunday, January 16, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Stars are yet to find their feet in the tournament. Having won only five of their 12 games in the tournament so far, they are sixth in the points table. Their last five results include three losses and two wins. They were then beaten by Melbourne Renegades by five wickets.

In their next game, the Stars beat Adelaide Strikers by five wickets before going down to Perth Scorchers by 47 runs. They then beat the Renegades by six wickets before getting beaten by the Strikers by 23 runs.

Bowling first, the Stars restricted the Strikers to 155-6 on a tricky surface. Sam Rainbird (2-25) and Clint Hinchliffe (2-21) were the stars with the ball for Strikers. Despite chasing a modest total, the star-studded Stars crumbled. Hilton Cartwright was the star with the bat, scoring a 35-ball 49, top-scoring for the Stars. Joe Burns, Glenn Maxwell and Clint Hinchliffe scored crucial runs, but their efforts went in vain.

Meanwhile, the Brisbane Heat, much like their counterparts, are yet to find their groove in the tournament so far. Having won three of their 11 games, they are seventh in the points table. Their last five results include four losses and a solitary victory. They were beaten by Sydney Sixers by two wickets in their seventh game of the tournament.

They then registered a 14-run victory over Hobart Hurricanes. They were then handed a five-wicket defeat by Melbourne Renegades before losing to the Hurricanes by eight wickets in the reverse fixture. The Heat then suffered a 71-run defeat against Adelaide Strikers.

Bowling first, the Heat were set a challenging target of 162. Will Prestwidge claimed two wickets, while Matthew Kuhnemann and Mujeeb Ur Rahman claimed a wicket apiece. In response, the Heat were bowled out for a paltry 90. Ben Duckett, Lachlan Pfeffer and Xavier Barttlet were the only batters who got into double digits. Rashid Khan sizzled for the Strikers.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Match Details

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat, Match 51 BBL 2021-22.

Date: 16th January 2022.

Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

The surface at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is a good one. The pitch is expected to assist batters, who can play their shots after getting their eye in. Pacers will need to provide their team with timely breakthroughs. Pacers could dictate terms on this surface. The team winning the toss could look to chase on this surface.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Weather Report

Partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 18 and 29 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the day.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

Hilton Cartwright and Joe Clarke have been impressive with the bat. Glenn Maxwell has led from the front with both bat and ball. Qais Ahmed, Adam Zampa and Haris Rauf have been clinical with the ball.

Probable XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Beau Webster, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Clint Hinchliffe, Joe Burns, Sam Rainbird, Brody Couch, Adam Zampa, Ahmed Daniyal.

Brisbane Heat

The Heat batters need to step up and deliver the goods. Xavier Barttlet has been consistent with both bat and ball.

Probable XI

Nathan McSweeney, Chris Lynn (c), Lachlan Pfeffer (wk), Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jack Lehmann, Xavier Barttlet, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat Match Prediction

Both teams will be desperate for a win to keep their playoff chances alive. Both teams have a fair share of match-winners, which should make for a pretty enticing clash. Melbourne Stars are expected to finish on top.

Melbourne Stars vs Brisbane Heat TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Which player will score more runs in this contest? Chris Lynn Glenn Maxwell 0 votes so far