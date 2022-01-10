Big Bash League 2021, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers take on the Melbourne Stars in match 27 of the Big Bash League (BBL) at Optus Stadium on January 11.

The Scorchers are off to a flying start in the tournament. Having won nine of their 11 games in the tournament so far, they are currently placed first in the points table.

Their last five results include three wins and two losses. The Scorchers beat the Sixers by five wickets in their most recent fixture.

Bowling first, the Scorchers bowlers restricted the Sixers to a chaseable 151-run total. Ashton Agar was the star with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 2/23. Matthew Kelly and Peter Hatzoglou chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing a modest total, the Scorchers did not stumble. Ashton Turner (41-ball 69) and Aaron Hardie (31-ball 35) were the top-scorers. Laurie Evans and Kurtis Patterson played handy cameos and ensured the Scorchers got over the line.

The Melbourne Stars have blown hot and cold throughout the tournament. Having won four of their nine games in the tournament, they are currently positioned seventh in the points table.

Their last five results include two wins and three losses. The Melbourne Stars beat the Adelaide Strikers by five wickets in their last game.

Bowling first, the Stars bowlers reduced the Strikers to a chaseable 139-run total. Adam Zampa (2/24), Haris Rauf (2/25) and Qais Ahmed (2/21) wreaked havoc in the Strikers dug out. Brody Couch and Clint Hinchliffe each claimed a wicket.

Joe Clarke was the star with the bat in hand, scoring a 58-ball 83. Hilton Cartwright (10-ball 17) and Beau Webster (20-ball 14) played supporting roles.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 27 BBL 2021-22

Date: January 11, 2022

Time: 8:40 AM IST

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Pitch Report

The surface at Optus Stadium is a good cricketing surface. It is expected to be good for batting and there is something on offer for the quicker bowlers as well.

The pacers need to hit the back of a length to extract the assistance on offer from this surface. The onus will lie with them to provide their team with early and timely breakthroughs.

The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to greet both sides. Temperatures are expected to range between 22 and 35 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected throughout the day’s play.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Ashton Turner and Kurtis Patterson have been impressive with the bat for the Scorchers. Ashton Agar has put up some great all-round performances and will be expected to replicate them.

Ashton Turner and Peter Hatzoglou have been clinical with the ball in hand.

Probable XI

Kurtis Patterson, Cameron Bancroft (wk), Laurie Evans, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Laurie Evans, Andrew Tye, Lance Morris, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Kelly.

Melbourne Stars

Joe Clarke and Hilton Cartwright have been impressive with the bat in hand. Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmed and Haris Rauf have been clinical with the ball in hand.

Probable XIs

Joe Clarke (wk), Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Qais Ahmed, Adam Zampa (c), Xavier Crone, Brody Couch, Haris Rauf.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

Both sides have quite a few match-winners amongst their ranks. The Scorchers, however, are in form and have applied themselves better in crunch situations.

The Scorchers are expected to finish on top in what is expected to be a closely contested match.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars TV and Live Streaming Details.

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

