Big Bash League 2021, Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Sydney Sixers will square off against Sydney Thunder in match 50 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

The Sydney Sixers have had a decent start to their campaign. Having won seven of their eleven games in the tournament, they are third in the points table. Their last five games include two wins, as many losses and one abandoned game.

They beat the Brisbane Heat by two wickets in their seventh game. Their next game was a washed-out fixture, owing to rain. They were then beaten by Perth Scorchers by ten runs and by five wickets in consecutive fixtures. They then registered a 45-run victory over Melbourne Renegades.

Batting first against the Renegades, the Sixers put up 150 runs on the board. Jack Edwards (34-ball 40) and Moises Henriques (35-ball 49) were the stars with the bat in hand for the Sixers. Dan Christian (21-ball 22) and Daniel Hughes(16-ball 17) played crucial cameos.

Defending a par total, the Sixers bowled out the Renegades for 105 runs. Ben Dwarshuis was the star with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 5-26. Sean Abbot claimed two wickets, while Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy and Hayden Kerr claimed one apiece.

The Sydney Thunder have played some sublime cricket throughout the tournament. Having won eight of their 12 games in the tournament so far, they are second in the points table. Their last five results include four wins and a loss.

They registered a 28-run victory against the Adelaide Strikers in their eighth game of the tournament. They then went on to beat Perth Scorchers by six wickets. After that, they beat Melbourne Renegades by 129 runs. They then beat the Hobart Hurricanes by nine wickets before losing against the same team by nine runs.

Bowling first, the Thunder restricted the Hurricanes to 170/6. Gurinder Sandhu was the star with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 2-27. Mohammad Hasnain, Daniel Sams and Tanveer Sangha claimed a wicket apiece.

Jason Sangha (19-ball-31) and Alex Hales (17-ball-38) were the top scorers for the Thunder. Lower-order runs from Nathan McAndrew and Gurinder Sandhu kept the Thunder in the hunt, but they failed to cross the finish line.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Details

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 50 BBL 2021-22.

Date: 15th January 2022.

Time: 1:10 PM IST.

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Pitch Report

The surface at the Sydney Cricket Ground is a good one. The pitch is expected to assist batters, who can play their shots after a watchful start. Spinners will need to provide their team with breakthroughs. The team winning the toss could look to chase on this surface.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Weather Report

Intermittently overcast conditions are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 22 and 27 degrees Celsius. Scattered thunderstorms could be there on the day.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Josh Phillippe and Moises Henriques have been impressive with the bat in hand. Dan Christian has put in some great all-round performances. Hayden Kerr and Ben Dwarshuis have been clinical with the ball in hand.

Probable XI

Josh Phillippe (wk), Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Daniel Hughes, Dan Christian, Shadab Khan, Sean Abbot, Hayden Kerr, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy.

Sydney Thunder

Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes and Alex Hales have been impressive with the bat. Daniel Sams has put in some great all-round performances. Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew and Gurinder Sandhu have been impressive with the ball in hand.

Probable XI

Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha (c), Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Oliver Davies, Baxter Holt (wk), Gurinder Sandhu, Tanveer Sangha, Mohammad Hasnain.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

Both teams have been impressive in the tournament, and have played some sublime cricket.

With both teams in the top half of the points table, they would look to end their group-stage campaign on a high, and carry forward their winning momentum. Based on current form, the Sydney Thunder are the favourites to finish on top in this BBL clash on Saturday.

Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

