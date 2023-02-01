Big Bash League 2022-23, Challenger, Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Sixers and Brisbane Heat are set to face off in the Challenger of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on February 2. The match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Brisbane Heat, led by Usman Khawaja, have made a stupendous turnaround in the ongoing edition of the tournament. They once languished at the bottom of the points table and were on the verge of getting knocked out of the championship.

Not only did they advance to the playoffs, but are now one step away from advancing to the final. They defeated Sydney Thunder by eight runs (DLS Method) in the Eliminator after which they beat Aaron Finch’s Melbourne Renegades by seven wickets.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, started their campaign with two losses and looked a tad out of sorts. But they turned their journey around and went into the playoffs on the back of a six-match winning streak.

But they lost to Ashton Turner’s Perth Scorchers in the Qualifier by seven wickets at the Perth Stadium. However, they will get a second chance to play the final and will also get home advantage in the Challenger.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Match Details:

Match: Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat, Challenger, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: February 2, 2023, Thursday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

The pitch at the SCG has been fairly good for batting and run-making may not be all that tough. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Fielding first should be the way forward.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 50s.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Sydney Sixers

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Christian, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Steve O’Keefe, Izharulhaq Naveed

Brisbane Heat

Usman Khawaja (c), Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazley, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction

The Sixers have won all five of their matches at the SCG, showing their sheer dominance at home. The Heat have won two matches in the playoffs, but will find it tough to beat the Sixers.

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win the match.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

