Big Bash League 2022-23, Final, Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers and Brisbane Heat are set to face off in the final of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Saturday, February 4. The match will take place at the Perth Stadium.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, have had a tremendous time in the tournament this season. They finished at the top of the table in the league stage with 22 points and a net run rate of +1.205. Most importantly, they are currently on a four-match winning streak and haven’t looked out of sorts at any stage.

After their dominant performance in the league stage, they defeated Moises Henriques’ Sydney Sixers by seven wickets in the Qualifier to book their berth in the final. Having already won the BBL four times, the Scorchers know the art of playing in big matches.

The Heat, on the other hand, have risen like a phoenix from the ashes in the championship. They once stared at an early elimination, having been placed at the bottom of the table. After somehow managing to advance to the playoffs, they won three matches in a row.

They, however, won’t be having the services of three of their stalwarts - Matthew Renshaw, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, who are all in India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. But they do have an in-form Michael Neser, who has not only performed with the ball, but has played handy knocks with the bat as well.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Match Details:

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, Final, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: February 4, 2023, Saturday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

The pitch in Perth has been a sporting one thus far in the tournament. But since it’s a final, runs on the board will hold a lot of importance. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain in Perth for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 34-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 20s.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Cameron Bancroft, Stephen Eskinazi, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Nick Hobson, Cooper Connolly, Andrew Tye, David Payne, Jason Behrendorff, Lance Morris

Brisbane Heat

Sam Heazlett, Josh Brown, Nathan McSweeney, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Max Bryant, Michael Neser, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Prediction

Perth Scorchers have played a number of finals in their BBL history and know how to demolish the opposition. The Heat, on the other hand, must be brimming with confidence after winning all three games in the playoffs. But playing at home, the Scorchers will have the upper hand in the final.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

