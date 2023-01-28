Big Bash League 2022-23, Knockout, Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat are set to face each other in the knockout of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Sunday, January 29. The match will take place at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.

The Heat, captained by Usman Khawaja, were once placed at the bottom of the points. But from there on, they made a stupendous comeback and managed to make their way through to the playoffs. They are now two steps away from advancing to the final against the Perth Scorchers.

They will go into the game after beating the Sydney Thunder by eight runs (DLS Method) at the Sydney Showground Stadium. Skipper Khawaja became the Player of the Match after he scored 94 runs off 55 balls, with the help of 10 fours and three sixes.

The Renegades, led by Aaron Finch, finished third in the points table with 14 points and a net run rate of -0.027. They will go into the match after beating the Adelaide Strikers by six wickets on January 24. Skipper Finch stepped up just when it mattered the most.

The right-handed batter scored 63 runs off 54 balls against the Strikers with the help of six fours and two sixes. On the back of his knock, the Renegades chased down the target of 143 with 10 balls to spare.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat, Knockout, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 29, 2023, Sunday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Pitch Report

Four out of five matches at the Docklands Stadium went in favor of chasing teams in the league stage. In the other match, the Renegades won by only six runs. It goes without saying that the pitch favors the team batting second.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be in the 60s.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Shaun Marsh, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Critchley, Will Sutherland, Jonathan Wells, Tom Rogers, Corey Rocchiccioli, Kane Richardson, and Fawad Ahmed.

Brisbane Heat

Usman Khawaja (c), Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson (wk), James Bazley, Michael Neser, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson, and Mitchell Swepson.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Prediction

The Renegades have won four out of five matches at Docklands Stadium. Moreover, they defeated the Heat both times in the first round. But keeping in mind all factors, the chasing team will have a big advantage in the next game.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

