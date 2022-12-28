Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 20, Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars are set to face each other in Match No. 20 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Thursday, December 29. The match will take place at the Perth Stadium.

The Scorchers, captained by Ashton Turner, have every chance of going to the top spot by displacing the Adelaide Strikers in the ongoing edition of the championship. Having won three out of their four matches, the Scorchers are second in the table with a net run rate of +1.265.

The Scorchers are on a two-match winning streak and will go into the next game after beating the Strikers by three wickets. Skipper Turner became the Player of the Match after he scored an unbeaten 48 and helped his team chase down 134 with five balls to spare.

The Stars, captained by leg-spinner Adam Zampa, haven’t had the best of campaigns by any stretch of the imagination. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with two points from four matches with a poor net run rate of -0.398. They will go into their next match after losing to the Sydney Sixers by seven wickets.

After being put in to bat first against the Sydney Sixers, the Stars put up a competitive score of 150 for five on the board. However, Moises Henriques’ 32-ball 52 denied the Stars victory at the iconic SCG in Sydney.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Details

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars, Match 20, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: December 29, 2022, Thursday, 03:45 pm IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Pitch Report

The pitch in Perth has been sporting thus far but it tends to deteriorate as matches progress. Chasing targets over 145-150 may not be easy. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 30s.

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis, Nick Hobson, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou.

Melbourne Stars

Joe Clarke (wk), Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, James Seymour, Luke Wood, Liam Hatcher, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa (c).

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

The Perth Scorchers are the clear favorites to win their upcoming game. Having beaten table-toppers Adelaide Strikers, their players should be fairly high on confidence.

The Stars haven’t found it easy thus far and may end up struggling against the in-form Scorchers.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match

Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

