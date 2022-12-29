Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 21, Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Sixers are set to face each other in Match No. 21 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Friday, December 30. The match will take place at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

The Renegades, captained by Nic Maddinson, are currently third in the points table with a decent net run rate of -0.110. Going into their next match, the Renegades have every chance of toppling Perth Scorchers to the top of the points table with eight points.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, on the other hand, are precariously placed in the middle of the points table. However, like the Renegades, they have the chance of displacing the Scorchers from the top if they beat the Renegades in their upcoming match.

The Sixers will be pretty high on confidence after beating the Renegades by 34 runs in their previous match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. After being put in to bat first, the Sixers scored 149 for the loss of eight wickets after Josh Philippe's 40-ball knock of 55.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the pick of the bowlers for the Renegades as he picked up three wickets. Left-arm fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis picked up a four-wicket haul to make sure that the Renegades scored only 115 in their run-chase in 19 overs.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers, Match 21, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: December 30, 2022, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Pitch Report

The pitch in Geelong is expected to be a sporting one. An overly high-scoring match may not be on the cards. Winning the toss and opting to field first should be the way forward for teams.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 21-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the high-60s. There will be a 16 percent cloud cover.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Probable XIs

Melbourne Renegades

Nic Maddinson (c), Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Jonathan Wells, Peter Handscomb (wk), Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sydney Sixers

Kurtis Patterson, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Jackson Bird, Todd Murphy.

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Match Prediction

Both teams have had pretty similar campaigns thus far and it’s hard to pick a winner. The Sixers won their previous game but the Renegades haven’t been pushovers in the championship. The team, batting second, should be able to win the next match.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match

Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Sixers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Poll : Josh Phillippe to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes