Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 22, Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes are set to lock horns in Match No. 22 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Saturday, December 31. The match will take place at the Lavington Sports Oval in Albury.

The Sydney Thunder, captained by Chris Green, are slowly but steadily climbing the ladder, having won two matches in a row against the Brisbane Heat. However, the Thunder need to go past the in-form teams to make further progress in the championship. They are placed fifth in the table.

The Thunder beat the Heat by 11 runs in their previous game after Colin Munro gave them an almighty scare with a 98-run knock off 53 balls. Daniel Sams was the Player of the Match by scoring 36 off 15 and picking up two wickets.

The Hurricanes, on the other hand, have loads of work to do as they are languishing at sixth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.378. They have won two matches but haven’t been at their best. The Hurricanes will go into the match after beating the Melbourne Renegades by eight runs.

After opting to bat first, their batters faltered big time as the Hurricanes huffed and puffed to 122 in 18 overs. James Neesham scored 28 runs off 19 balls while opening the batting. Thereafter, Riley Meredith and Shadab Khan got three wickets apiece and restricted the Renegades.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Details

Match: Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 22, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: December 31, 2022, Saturday, 10:00 am IST

Venue: Lavington Sports Oval, Albury.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Pitch Report

The venue is set to host its first match of the season and hence, not much is known about its nature. Teams should opt to field first after winning the toss.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Weather Forecast

There will be a seven percent chance of rain, but the heavens are unlikely to open up. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity in the high-40s.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Probable XIs

Sydney Thunder

Matthew Gilkes (wk), Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Gurinder Sandhu, Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir.

Hobart Hurricanes

D Arcy Short, James Neesham, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Tim David, Asif Ali, Tim Paine (wk), Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis (c), Patrick Dooley, Riley Meredith.

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Match Prediction

Both teams have had pretty similar campaigns thus far and are trying to move up the points table. But the Hurricanes must be high on confidence after what they did against the Renegades. They are the favorites to beat the Thunder.

Prediction: Hobart Hurricanes to win the match

Sydney Thunder vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

