Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 27, Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades are set to cross swords in Match No. 27 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Tuesday, January 3. The match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Stars, captained by Adam Zampa, are languishing in seventh spot in the points table with four points and a poor net run rate of -0.379. However, the fact that they defeated the Adelaide Strikers by eight runs in their previous match should give them a lot of confidence.

After opting to bat first, the Stars put up a decent score of 186 for the loss of seven wickets on the board. Marcus Stoinis used the long handle to good effect and scored 74 off 35 with five fours and six sixes. Thereafter, the Stars managed to restrict the Strikers to 178 in 20 overs.

The Renegades, meanwhile, are hanging in the middle of the points table with six points and a net run rate of -0.232. They suffered a massive blow after their skipper Nic Maddinson was ruled out of the tournament due to an ACL injury. Aaron Finch will stand in for the left-handed batter.

In the absence of Maddinson, the Renegades may also bring back Shaun Marsh to open the batting alongside Martin Guptill. The Renegades are currently on a four-match losing streak and will go into the game after a five-wicket defeat at the hands of the Perth Scorchers.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Details:

Match: Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 27, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 3, 2022, Tuesday, 01:45 pm IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Pitch Report

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been a decent one for batting. But fast bowlers are most likely to get a lot of help from the surface. Batting first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being and playing conditions will be cool. Temperatures will be around the 17-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 60s.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Probable XIs

Melbourne Stars

Thomas Rogers, Joe Clarke (wk), Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (c), Trent Boult

Melbourne Renegades

Martin Guptill, Shaun March, Peter Handscomb (wk), Aaron Finch (C), Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Akeal Hosein, Will Sutherland, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

Both teams are going through a rough patch in the tournament and will be looking to show more consistency. In the next game, the team batting first has a decent chance of securing victory.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

