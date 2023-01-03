Big Bash League 2022-23, Match 29, Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Perth Scorchers and Sydney Thunder will face off in Match No. 29 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 on Wednesday, January 4. The match will take place at the Perth Stadium.

The Scorchers, led by Ashton Turner, are placed at the top of the points table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.056. They are on a four-match winning streak and have every chance of strengthening their grip at the top. The Scorchers beat the Melbourne Renegades by five wickets in their previous game.

After being put in to field first, the Scorchers restricted the Renegades to 155 for the loss of six wickets. Andrew Tye picked up three wickets for 32 runs. Aaron Finch scored 65 off 48 with six fours and two sixes. Thereafter, the Scorchers chased the target down in 19.4 overs.

The Thunder, led by Chris Green, have made a stupendous comeback in the tournament. After being bowled out on 15 and losing three matches on the trot, the Thunder are on a three-match winning streak and have moved up to second in the points table.

The Thunder have also improved their net run rate to +0.019. They will go into the next game after beating the Hobart Hurricanes by 62 runs. Oliver Davies won the Player of the Match award after scoring 65 runs off 32 balls with the help of five fours and as many sixes.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Details:

Match: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder, Match 29, Big Bash League 2022-23

Date and Time: January 4, 2022, Wednesday, 03:45 pm IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Pitch Report

The pitch at the Perth Stadium has been a sporting one thus far. Targets above the 150-run mark have been tough to chase down. Making use of the power-play is going to hold a lot of significance.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Perth. Playing conditions will be very warm with temperatures around the 30-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 20s.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers

Adam Lyth, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Alex Ross, Ben Cutting, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Brendan Doggett, Usman Qadir

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Match Prediction

The Scorchers have won all three of their matches at the Perth Stadium and it won’t be a surprise if they win another. The Thunder are on a three-match winning streak, but beating the Scorchers at the latter’s backyard may not be easy.

Prediction: Perth Scorchers to win the match.

Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App

Poll : Faf du Plessis to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes